Sports

Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen Go Five Points Clear With 3-0 Thumping Of Bayern Munich - In Pics

Xabi Alonso's Bayer Levekusen are the only the team in Europe to remain unbeaten as they claimed a five-point lead over rivals Bayern Munich in this electric Bundesliga tie on Saturday. Josip Stanisic gave the hosts the lead and the score was doubled after Alex Grimaldo made it 2-0 with a neat finish from a tight angle. Jeremie Frimpong put the game to bed with an injury time winner to send the fans and team into bedlam. Alonso's side are now 31 matches unbeaten in all competitions this season.