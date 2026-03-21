Brooklyn Nets Vs New York Knicks, NBA 2026: Knicks Edge Nets 93-92, Extend Dominant Run
New York Knicks held their nerve in a tense finish to edge past the Brooklyn Nets 93-92, extending their winning streak to five and continuing their dominance in the rivalry. Karl-Anthony Towns led the charge with 26 points and 15 rebounds, while Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby added 17 and 16 respectively. The Knicks overturned a first-half deficit, surged ahead in the third quarter, and survived a late Nets comeback, with Brooklyn missing a buzzer-beating 45-footer. The result marked New York’s 14th straight win over their city rivals, as the Nets’ struggles continued with a sixth consecutive defeat.
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