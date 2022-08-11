Thursday, Aug 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Brazil Vs Argentina: Here's The Latest Update On Abandoned FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier

The FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier between Brazil and Argentina nearly one year ago in Sao Paulo was stopped after six minutes.

Brazil and Argentina qualified for the Qatar World Cup regardless of that suspended encounter's result.
Brazil and Argentina qualified for the Qatar World Cup regardless of that suspended encounter's result. File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Aug 2022 11:08 am

Brazil insisted that it won't play its suspended World Cup qualifying match against Argentina next month, arguing that the risks are too high ahead of the tournament in Qatar. (More Football News)

The qualifier nearly one year ago in Sao Paulo was stopped by local health officials after six minutes due to COVID-19 protocols regarding four Argentinian players.

FIFA fined the soccer bodies of both countries and demanded the match be played. Brazil's confederation and Argentina's federation took the case to the Court for Arbitration of Sport, which is expected to rule later in August. The game would be in September but FIFA has not set a date.

Brazil coach Tite does not want to play the match due to risks of injuries, suspensions and a potential boycott by the Argentinians, according to Brazilian confederation president Ednaldo Rodrigues.

Related stories

Football World Cup: FIFA Likely To Change Qatar 2022 Start Date

2022 FIFA World Cup Guide – Who Are Top Teams, Biggest Football Stars To Be In Action In Qatar

Football World Cup 2022: FIFA, Qatar Prepare Beer Policy For Spectators At Mega Showpiece

Brazilian media has reported the Selecao would rather play two friendlies in Europe.

“We will reach out to FIFA so this match is not played. I will make every effort to answer to the request of our coaching staff,” Rodrigues said in a statement.

“Our priority is to win the World Cup in Qatar. If that match is not recommended by the coaching staff of the Selecao, we will work for it not to be played.”

Brazil and Argentina qualified regardless of that suspended encounter's result.

In Qatar, Brazil is in Group G with Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon. Argentina is in Group C with Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia.

Tags

Sports Football FIFA World Cup Qualifier Brazil National Football Team Argentina National Football Team COVID-19 Sao Paulo FIFA Court For Arbitration Of Sport CAS Tite Football World Cup Qatar World Cup
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read