Sunday, Mar 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Bengaluru Pitch Rated As 'Below Average' By ICC, Gets One Demerit Point

The Bengaluru pitch had recently hosted India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test that ended inside 3 days as the surface offered a lot of turn since Day 1.

Bengaluru Pitch Rated As 'Below Average' By ICC, Gets One Demerit Point
The Bengaluru pitch was rated as ‘below average’ by ICC in 2017 as well. Twitter/@BCCI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Mar 2022 7:20 pm

The Chinnaswamy Stadium pitch in Bengaluru, which was used for the second Test between India and Sri Lanka earlier this month, was on Sunday rated "below average" by the ICC. (More Cricket News)

India had defeated Sri Lanka by 238 runs in the Test which began on March 12 and ended inside three days.

The venue thus received one demerit point under the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process.

Related stories

IND Vs SL, 2nd Test, Day 3: India Beat Sri Lanka By 238 Runs Despite Dimuth Karunaratne Century   

"The pitch offered a lot of turn on the first day itself and though it improved with every session, in my view, it was not an even contest between the bat and ball," match referee Javagal Srinath said in a statement issued by ICC.

Srinath’s report has been forwarded to the BCCI.

In 2017, the Bangalore wicket was rated as below average by ICC match referee Chris Broad after the second Test between India and Australia. 

According to the revised ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process, which was introduced on January 4, 2018, "if a pitch or outfield is rated as being substandard, that venue will be allocated a number of demerit points."

"One demerit point will be awarded to venues whose pitches are rated by the match referees as below average, while three and five demerit points will be awarded to venues whose pitches are marked as poor and unfit, respectively.

"No demerit point will be awarded when the outfield is rated as below average, but two and five demerit points will be awarded to venues whose outfields are marked as poor and unfit, respectively."

Demerit points will remain active for a rolling five-year period. 

When a venue accumulates five demerit points (or crosses that threshold), it will be suspended from hosting any international cricket for a period of 12 months, the ICC said. 

A venue will be suspended from staging any international cricket for 24 months when it reaches the threshold of 10 demerit points.

Tags

Sports Cricket India Vs Sri Lanka M Chinnaswamy Stadium Bengaluru ICC (International Cricket Council) Javagal Srinath BCCI IND Vs SL Dubai
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Live Streaming Of ISL 2021-22: Where To See Live - Full Schedule, Squads And Telecast Details

Live Streaming Of ISL 2021-22: Where To See Live - Full Schedule, Squads And Telecast Details

ISL Semis: Schedule And Streaming

ISL Semis: Schedule And Streaming