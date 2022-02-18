Friday, Feb 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Beijing Winter Olympics: Why Doping-tainted Kamila Valieva Was Allowed To Skate - CAS Explains

Kamila Valieva's positive test for a heart medication was only revealed during the Beijing Winter Olympics despite her urine sample arriving at the Stockholm lab on Dec. 29.

Beijing Winter Olympics: Why Doping-tainted Kamila Valieva Was Allowed To Skate - CAS Explains
Russia's Kamila Valieva after the women's free skate program at the 2022 Winter Olympics. AP Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Feb 2022 3:29 pm

The judges who let Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva continue to compete at the Beijing Olympics blamed anti-doping officials for a “failure to function effectively.” (More Sports News)

The Court of Arbitration for Sport explained its verdict in the case that has dominated Olympic headlines for more than a week in a 41-page document, citing the “untenable delay” at the testing laboratory in Sweden as a reason for letting the 15-year-old Valieva skate in the women's competition.

Related stories

Beijing Winter Olympics: Kamila Valieva Tumbles Out; Canada Regain Women's Ice Hockey Gold

Beijing Winter Olympics: Kamila Valieva Can Compete, But No Medal Ceremony

EXPLAINER: The Drug Behind Russian Kamila Valieva's Beijing Winter Olympics Doping Case

Valieva's positive test for a heart medication was only revealed during the Olympics despite her urine sample arriving at the Stockholm lab on Dec. 29. The lab's staffing was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The full verdict was published early Friday, hours after the 15-year-old Valieva's mistake-filled free skate dropped her from the lead to finish fourth in the women's individual event at the Beijing Games.

Valieva was cleared to skate by an urgent CAS ruling Monday after an appeal hearing that started Sunday night and ended at around 3 a.m. Monday. The World Anti-Doping Agency and International Olympic Committee appealed against the decision by the Russian anti-doping agency to lift Valieva's initial suspension, which had been triggered by the positive test.

“Put simply, athletes should not be subject to the risk of serious harm occasioned by anti-doping authorities' failure to function effectively at a high level of performance and in a Manner designed to protect the integrity of the operation of the Games,” the verdict states.

Valieva's lawyers suggested she tested positive “as a result of domestic interaction with her grandfather who uses Trimetazidine' after heart replacement surgery.”

The CAS document shows they suggested it could have happened “through dishes used by the Athlete and the Athlete's grandfather (through drinking liquid from the same glass, as well).”

Valieva's status as minor, or “protected person,” under the world anti-doping code gave her an advantage. The standard of proof for a protected person is lower than for an adult making the same claim about testing positive because of a contaminated product.

Valieva tested negative in doping controls taken on Oct. 30, Jan. 13 at the European Championships in Estonia, and Feb. 7 in Beijing. That day, her skating helped Russia win the team event. The positive test was revealed a day later.

The CAS judges ruled in favor of Valieva, stating “athletes should not be subject to the risk of serious harm occasioned by anti-doping authorities' failure to function effectively at a high level of performance and in a manner designed to protect the integrity of the operation of the Games.”

Tags

Sports Olympics Sports Doping Beijing Winter Olympics Sports Doping Beijing Winter Olympics Russia Doping Court Of Arbitration For Sport World Anti-Doping Agency International Olympic Committee Trimetazidine Kamila Valieva Beijing
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

Beijing Winter Olympics: IOC Boss Thomas Bach Slams Russian Skater Kamila Valieva's Entourage

Beijing Winter Olympics: IOC Boss Thomas Bach Slams Russian Skater Kamila Valieva's Entourage

NZ Vs SA, 1st Test: South Africa End Day 2 At 34/3, Trail New Zealand By 353 Runs

Badminton Asia Team Championships 2022: Indian Men’s And Women’s Team Knocked Out

IPL 2022: SunRisers Hyderabad Assistant Coach Simon Katich Resigns Days After Mega Auction

IPL 2022 To Start March 27 In Mumbai; Final Likely In Ahmedabad On June 5

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Urban Developement Minister Eknath Shinde during inauguration of water taxi services from Belapur Jetty, in Navi Mumbai.

Mumbai Launches Water Taxi

A man is arrested by police as protesters and supporters gather as a protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government protest continues to occupy downtown Ottawa, Ontario.

Canada Truckers Protest Against COVID-19 Measures

Patients lie on hospital beds as they wait at a temporary holding area outside Caritas Medical Centre in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong Hospitals Overwhelmed Amid Surge In Covid Cases

Ukraine's Unity Day Ukrainian national flag waves over the center of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, just 40 kilometers (25 miles) from some of the tens of thousands of Russian troops massed at the border of Ukraine, feels particularly perilous.

People In Ukraine Celebrate 'Day Of Unity'

Rescue workers and residents search for victims in an area affected by landslides in Petropolis, Brazil.

Deadly Brazil Rains Set Off Mudslides, Several Dead