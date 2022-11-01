Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022
BCCI Appoints Ashish Shelar And Devajit Saikia As Observers For J&K CA And Bihar CA

Updated: 01 Nov 2022 9:01 am

The BCCI on Monday appointed Ashish Shelar and Devajit Saikia as observers for Cricket Associations of Jammu and Kashmir and Bihar, respectively. (More Cricket News)

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced the appointments of Mr Ashish Shelar, Honorary Treasurer BCCI as an observer for Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association and Mr Devajit Saikia, Joint Secretary, BCCI as an observer for Bihar Cricket Association," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a release.

The Bihar Cricket Association has faced allegations of election impropriety apart from administrative issues and en masse corruption in the selection of age group teams. On the other hand, Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association is facing allegations of financial irregularities, including its failure to submit annual accounts to the BCCI.

In the recent Annual General Meeting of BCCI held in Mumbai on October 18, Shelar was appointed BCCI treasurer, while Saikia was named joint secretary.

Sports Cricket - BCCI BCCI Jay Shah Ashish Shelar BCCI Devajit Saikia Jammu And Kashmir Cricket Association Bihar Cricket Association Indian Cricket
