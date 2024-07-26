Satwik-Chirag Vs Corvee-Labar, Paris Olympics 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Men's Doubles Badminton

The favourites from the Indian contingent at the Paris Olympic Games 2024, the men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty is ready to bring the thrill on July 27, Saturday with their group stage match against the natives Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar. (More Badminton News)
Third seeds Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty face a challenging but manageable draw in Paris. In Group C, they are up against the French duo, the Indonesian pair Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto, as well as the German duo Mark Lamsfuss and Marvin Seidel, who are ranked 31st in the world.
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are buoyed by their victory at the French Open in March, held at the same venue, Porte de la Chapelle, where the Paris Games 2024 will take place. The duo have clinched gold at the Asian Games in Hangzhou and won gold at the 2022 Thomas Cup in the men’s team event.
When is Satwik-Chirag Vs Corvee-Labar, Paris Olympics 2024 Group Stage badminton match?
The Satwik-Chirag Vs Corvee-Labar, Paris Olympics 2024 Group Stage badminton match will be held on July 27, Saturday at the Porte de la Chapelle Arena at around 8:00 PM IST.
Where to watch Satwik-Chirag Vs Corvee-Labar, Paris Olympics 2024 Group stage badminton match?
The Satwik-Chirag Vs Corvee-Labar, Paris Olympics 2024 Group stage badminton match will be will be aired live on Sports 18 channels throughout India.
On the other hand, the live streaming of the Paris Olympics 2024 events will be available on the JioCinema app and website.