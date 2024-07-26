Badminton

Satwik-Chirag Vs Corvee-Labar, Paris Olympics 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Men's Doubles Badminton

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are buoyed by their victory at the French Open in March, held at the same venue, Porte de la Chapelle, where the Paris Games 2024 will take place. Here's how, when and where you can watch the badminton matches live

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Photo: File
info_icon

The favourites from the Indian contingent at the Paris Olympic Games 2024, the men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty is ready to bring the thrill on July 27, Saturday with their group stage match against the natives Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar. (More Badminton News)

Third seeds Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty face a challenging but manageable draw in Paris. In Group C, they are up against the French duo, the Indonesian pair Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto, as well as the German duo Mark Lamsfuss and Marvin Seidel, who are ranked 31st in the world.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are buoyed by their victory at the French Open in March, held at the same venue, Porte de la Chapelle, where the Paris Games 2024 will take place. The duo have clinched gold at the Asian Games in Hangzhou and won gold at the 2022 Thomas Cup in the men’s team event.

The former world number 1 duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty is one of India's strongest gold medal bets at the Paris Olympics. - File/BAI via Badminton Photo
Satwik-Chirag At Paris Olympics Games 2024: Indian Duo Gets Comfortable Draw

BY Outlook Sports Desk

When is Satwik-Chirag Vs Corvee-Labar, Paris Olympics 2024 Group Stage badminton match?

The Satwik-Chirag Vs Corvee-Labar, Paris Olympics 2024 Group Stage badminton match will be held on July 27, Saturday at the Porte de la Chapelle Arena at around 8:00 PM IST.

Where to watch Satwik-Chirag Vs Corvee-Labar, Paris Olympics 2024 Group stage badminton match?

The Satwik-Chirag Vs Corvee-Labar, Paris Olympics 2024 Group stage badminton match will be will be aired live on Sports 18 channels throughout India.

On the other hand, the live streaming of the Paris Olympics 2024 events will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

