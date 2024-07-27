Badminton

PV Sindhu Vs Abdul Razzaq, Paris Olympics 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Singles Badminton Match

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu will kick-start the women’s singles badminton tournament at the Paris 2024 Olympics at the Porte de La Chapelle Arena from Sunday, July 28

PV Sindhu, Paris Olympic Games 2024, Badminton
PV Sindhu will be eyeing a repeat of Tokyo Olympics. Photo: File
India's ace woman shuttler PV Sindhu will start off her badminton sojourn in the Paris Olympic Games 2024 at the Porte de La Chapelle Arena from Sunday, July 28.
Indian shuttler PV Sindhu. - X | PV Sindhu
India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: PV Sindhu Says She Will Go All Out To Get Gold

BY Outlook Sports Desk

This is Sindhu's third Olympic appearance and has never returned empty-handed after clinching a silver in Rio 2016, before grabbing bronze at the Tokyo 2020

Ranked 13th in the BWF Rankings, Sindhu starts off her singles match in Group M and has been pooled alongside Estonia’s Kristin Kuuba (world No. 73) and Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq (world No. 111) of Maldives.

Paris 2024 Olympics badminton: PV Sindhu’s group in women’s singles

Group M: PV Sindhu, Kristin Kuuba (Estonia), Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq (Maldives)

Sindhu takes on Razzaq in the first game on Jul 28, Sunday before taking on Kuuba.

When is PV Sindhu vs Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq, Paris Olympics 2024 Group M Match?

The Group M match between PV Sindhu and Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq at the Paris Olympics 2024 will be held on July 28, Sunday at the La Chapelle Arena at around 12:50 PM IST.

Where to watch PV Sindhu vs Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq, Paris Olympics 2024 Group M Match?

The Paris Olympics badminton matches will be aired live on Sports 18 channels throughout India. Live streaming of the Paris Olympics 2024 events will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

