Paris Olympics: Chirag-Satwik Confidently Handle Pressure As They Eye Medal For India

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who won bronze at the 2022 BWF World Championships and gold at the 2022 Asian Games, were the first Indian men's doubles pair to achieve the world number one ranking

Chirag, left, and Satwik together. Photo: File
A medal prospect at the upcoming Paris Olympics, the crack team of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty say they are well equipped to handle the pressure of expectations as they "view it positively". (More Badminton News)

As the Olympic Games approach, the duo acknowledged the high expectations placed on them.

During an interaction with former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik on JioCinema's 'Get Set Gold' programme, Rankireddy emphasized their commitment to "make the country proud".

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty recently clinched an outstanding victory at the Thailand Open 2024. - ChairmanIOCL/X
"We take it as a responsibility to make the Indian flag fly high at the Olympics. We will work hard to achieve that," Rankireddy said.

Shetty, unfazed by the pressure, aims to channel it positively to stay focused on their goals.

"Pressure is there, but we view it positively".

Rankireddy and Shetty, who won bronze at the 2022 BWF World Championships and gold at the 2022 Asian Games, were the first Indian men's doubles pair to achieve the world number one ranking.

Shetty recounted their Olympic debut experience at Tokyo 2020 and the surreal feeling of living in the Olympic village.

"Competing in Tokyo and realizing we were among the world's best athletes was an incredible feeling. Walking around the village, it struck me that these top athletes are just normal people, yet they are the best in their fields."

Rankireddy revealed his pre-match ritual involving Tokyo 2020 gold medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra.

"Neeraj was always there, congratulating everyone. I consider him a lucky charm, so I made sure to shake hands with him before every match, saying, 'Bhaiya, match hai'."

Rankireddy also reflected on his parents' emotions regarding his achievements at such a young age.

"For them, I am still a child, not an internationally acclaimed player. They see me as they did 10 years ago. They are grateful to God, and I owe my journey to divine support and my parents."

Shetty and Rankireddy are currently third in the men's doubles BWF world rankings and are serious contenders for Paris 2024.

In the last two years, the duo won a gold medal each in the 2022 Asian Games and Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, along with more accolades at the 2022 World Championships, 2022 Thomas Cup, and 2023 Asian Championships.

