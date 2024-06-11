Badminton

BWF Rankings: Satwik, Chirag Lose No.1 Spot; Slip To Third In Latest List

The Chirag-Satwik pair won the Thailand Open in May to reclaim the No.1 ranking but suffered loss of form and made a first-round exit from the Singapore Open last month

ChairmanIOCL/X
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty recently clinched an outstanding victory at the Thailand Open 2024. Photo: ChairmanIOCL/X
info_icon

Premier Indian doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who pulled out of their title defence at Indonesia Open last week, slipped two rungs to third in the latest Badminton World Federation rankings on Tuesday. (More Badminton News)

China's Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang are the new men's doubles No.1s followed by Denmark's Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen, who jumped two places.

The Chirag-Satwik pair won the Thailand Open in May to reclaim the No.1 ranking but suffered loss of form and made a first-round exit from the Singapore Open last month.

HS Prannoy - null
Australian Open 2024 Preview: HS Prannoy To Spearhead Indian Challenge

BY PTI

The Indians have also pulled out of the ongoing Australian Open.

In men's singles, HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen remained inside top-15, maintaining their 10th and 14th positions respectively.

Kidambi Srikanth dropped four places to be No 32, while Priyanshu Rajawat (No 34) and Kiran George (No 35, up by one place) were the next best Indians.

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindu remained static at No 10 in the women's singles rankings.

Lakshya Sen - File
Lakshya Sen Vs Anders Antonsen, Indonesia Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch QFs Match

BY Outlook Sports Desk

In women's doubles, Paris Olympics-bound pair Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa improved one place to 19th.

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand also climbed one notch to 24th.

The Commonwealth Games bronze-medallist pair had made a last-16 exit from the Indonesia Open.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Sangli Man Booked For Duping Investors Of Rs 90.5 Lakh In Cryptocurrency Fraud
  2. Oxford University To Return Stolen 500-Year-Old Bronze Idol To India
  3. Breaking News LIVE, June 11 Updates: Amravati Will Be Sole Capital Of Andhra, Says Naidu; Major Power Outage In Delhi Due To Fire At Power Grid
  4. Delhi: Massive Electricity Outage After Fire Erupts At Power Grid In Uttar Pradesh
  5. JNU PG 2024 Merit List Out: Direct Link, Other Important Dates, Reservation Percentage | Details Inside
Entertainment News
  1. 'The Good Half' Trailer Review: Nick Jonas Deals With Grief And Healing In This Poignant Drama
  2. Anurag Kashyap Reacts To Abhay Deol's Accusations About Glorifying The Protagonist Of 'Dev D'
  3. Taylor Swift Will Not Be Starring In MCU's 'Deadpool And Wolverine'? Here's What We Know
  4. From Trekking To Scuba Diving, Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Share Highlights From Their Fun-Filled Fiji Vacation
  5. Anurag Kashyap Reveals The Real Reason Behind Why He Supports 'Animal' Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga
Sports News
  1. International Sports News Today LIVE: India Take On Qatar In FIFA WC 2026 Qualifier
  2. BWF Rankings: Satwik, Chirag Lose No.1 Spot; Slip To Third In Latest List
  3. Sangram Singh Set To Become First Indian Male Wrestler To Join MMA
  4. Euro 2024: A Complete Visual Guide To Stadiums Across Germany
  5. Euro 2024: Prince William Meets ENG Football Team - In Pics
World News
  1. Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima, 9 Others Die In Plane Crash
  2. Competitors, Some In Barbie Costumes, Arrive For Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival
  3. Italy Set To Host 50th G7 Summit On June 13; PM Modi, Saudi's MBS And More To Attend | Details
  4. Elon Musk Criticises Apple-Open AI Deal, Shares Iconic Indian Meme
  5. Promotion Of Violence Never Acceptable: Canadian Envoy On Indira Float In Greater Toronto
Latest Stories
  1. 'Kota Factory 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar And Tillotama Shome Unite To Reinvigorate Students For The Biggest Exam
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Indian Rifle And Pistol Shooting Squad Announced - Check Full List
  3. Kannada Actor Darshan Detained For Alleged Involvement In Murder Case
  4. Multi-Drug Resistant 'Superbug' On Space Station Sparks Health Concerns For Sunita Williams, Other Astronauts
  5. Meena Kumari's Stepson Slams Sharmin Segal For Comparing Her Performance In 'Heeramandi' With 'Pakeezah'
  6. International Sports News Today LIVE: India Take On Qatar In FIFA WC 2026 Qualifier
  7. Apple Introduces 'Apple Intelligence': Your iPhone and Mac Just Got Smarter! Here's How
  8. Breaking News LIVE, June 11 Updates: Amravati Will Be Sole Capital Of Andhra, Says Naidu; Major Power Outage In Delhi Due To Fire At Power Grid