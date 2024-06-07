Badminton

Lakshya Sen Vs Anders Antonsen, Indonesia Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch QFs Match

Both Sen and Antonsen registered straight sets victories in their previous outings, against Japan's Kenta Nishimoto (21-9, 21-15) and Hong Kong's Lee Cheuk Yiu (21-14, 21-10), respectively on Thursday

File
Lakshya Sen Photo: File
info_icon

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen will take on Denmark's Anders Antonsen for a place in the BWF Indonesia Open 2024 men's singles semi-finals. Watch the Sen vs Antonsen badminton match live. (More Badminton News)

Sen, 22, started his campaign with a victory for Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan (21-12, 21-17). Antonsen also faced little resistance in his first match, beating Thailand's Kantaphon Wanchaoren 21-17, 21-11.

Lakshya Sen vs Anders Antonsen Head-To-Head Record

Today's Indonesia Open quarter-final match will be the sixth meeting between the two stars. And the 27-year-old Dane has a 3-2 lead over the Indian.

In their first meeting on the pro tour, Sen defeated Antonsen 21-16, 21-18 at All England Open 2022. But the Dane reeled off three successive wins -- 21-13, 21-15 at All England 2023; 23-21, 16-21, 21-9 at China Open 2023; 21-19, 21-19 at Indonesia Masters earlier this year. But Sen won their last meeting (24-22, 11-21, 21-14) at All England 2024.

Lakshya Sen Vs Anders Antonsen Match And Telecast Details

Where to watch Lakshya Sen Vs Anders Antonsen Indonsia Open 2024 Quarter-Finals match?

In India, the Indonesia Open 2024 can be watched on Sports 18 TV channels; and the live streaming Open will be available on JioCinema and BWF TV YouTube channel.

Elsewhere...

SPOTV 1 and BWF TV YouTube channel (Indonesia); Astro SuperSport 4 and BWF TV YouTube channel (Malaysia); SPOTV 1 and BWF TV YouTube channel (Singapore).

Tags

