In their first meeting on the pro tour, Sen defeated Antonsen 21-16, 21-18 at All England Open 2022. But the Dane reeled off three successive wins -- 21-13, 21-15 at All England 2023; 23-21, 16-21, 21-9 at China Open 2023; 21-19, 21-19 at Indonesia Masters earlier this year. But Sen won their last meeting (24-22, 11-21, 21-14) at All England 2024.