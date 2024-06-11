Badminton

Australian Open 2024 Preview: HS Prannoy To Spearhead Indian Challenge

Prannoy will be desperate to turn things around in the BWF Super 500 event as he opens his campaign against Ygor Coelho of Brazil.

HS Prannoy
info_icon

HS Prannoy will look to regain his lost form when he spearheads India's challenge at the Australian Open badminton tournament starting in Sydney on Tuesday. (More Badminton News)

Prannoy, seeded fifth, didn't have best of results in the last two tournaments. He was stunned by compatriot Meiraba Luwang Maisnam in the men's singles opening round of Thailand Open last month.

If that was not enough, world No. 10 Prannoy lost to world No. 11 Kenta Nishimoto 13-21 21-14 15-21 in a 45-minute Round of 16 match in Singapore Open.

And the Indian will be desperate to turn things around in the BWF Super 500 event as he opens his campaign against Ygor Coelho of Brazil.

Sports News LIVE: India lock horns against Indonesia in Thomas Cup. - BWF/Badminton Photo
Thomas Cup 2024: HS Prannoy Says, Now I Know What To Focus On In Training

BY PTI

Sameer Verma will play Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo of Indonesia in the opening round, while Ravi faces a tough opponent in eight seed Loh Kean Yew of Singapore.

Other Indians to feature in the men's singles are Mithun Manjunath, who will take on Indonesia's Alwi Farhan, Kiran Geoge who is up against Canada's Xiaodong Sheng, S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian who is pitted against top seed Jonatan Christie of Indonesia.

In women's singles, eighth seed Aakarshi Kashyap will lead the Indian charge. She will play Ukraine's Polina Buhrova in the opening round.

Ashmita Chaliha will play Peru's Ines Lucia Castillo, Anupama Upadhyaya will lock horns with Malaysia's Wong Ling Ching, Samiya Imad Farooqui has a tough opponent in top seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan, while Keyura Mopati and Malvika Bansod will feature in an all-Indian contest.

PV Sindhu lost the women's singles contest 15-21, 21-15, 14-21, which was her maiden loss to Wen-chi. - Photo: X/ @Pvsindhu1
Indonesia Open 2024: PV Sindhu Goes Down In First Round Against Hsu Wen-Chi

BY PTI

No Indian features in the men's doubles, while Panda sisters, Rutuparna and Swetaparna, seeded seventh, and the pair of Harshita Rout and Sruti Swain will lead India's charge in the women's doubles.

There are three Indian pairs in the mixed doubles.

Eighth seed B Sumeeth Reddy and Sikki Reddy will play Malaysian duo of Wong Tien Ci and Lim Chiew Sien in their opener, while Tarun Kona and Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli will be up against another Malaysian combination of Hoo Pang Ron and Cheng Su Yin.

The third Indian mixed doubles pair of Ayush Raj Gupta and Sruti Swain will play against Australian duo of Jordan Yang and Sydney Tjonadi in the opener.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Modi 3.0 Cabinet: Centre Authorises Release Of Rs 1.39 Crore As Tax Devolution To States for June
  2. Noida: Mother Of Two Kills Herself After Husband Disallows Instagram
  3. Modi 3.0 Cabinet: Chirag Paswan Given Food Processing Industries Ministry | A Quick Look Back At His Political Career
  4. India Welcomes Egypt, Iran, UAE, Saudi Arabia And Ethiopia Joining BRICS
  5. Modi 3.0 Cabinet: Ashwini Vashnav Retains Railways, IT Ministries, Gets Information And Broadcasting Ministry Too
Entertainment News
  1. Quirky Moments From ‘Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central’ Which You Probably Missed – View Pics
  2. Chris Colfer Recalls Being Told Not To Reveal His Gay Identity Ahead Of 'Glee' Premiere
  3. I Get My Validation From The Audience: Kartik Aaryan
  4. Assam Police's Documentary On Extremism To Be Screened At Mumbai Film Fest
  5. 'Bad Cop' Role Let Saurabh Sachdeva Explore Different Skills As An Actor
Sports News
  1. South Africa Vs Bangladesh Highlights, ICC T20 World Cup: SA Hold Their Nerve To Win New York Thriller
  2. India Vs Qatar Preview: Blue Tigers Play Do-Or-Die FIFA World Cup Qualifier Without Sunil Chhetri
  3. Sports News June 10 Highlights: Mansukh Mandaviya Becomes New Sports Minister Of India
  4. SA Vs BAN, T20 World Cup: Shaky South Africa Edge Out Bangladesh In Another New York Thriller
  5. Emma Raducanu Looking To 'Cherish' Return From Injury At Nottingham Open
World News
  1. Harry Styles' Hometown Welcomes Global Fans With Open Arms On New Village Tour
  2. Ukraine Peace Summit: 90 Countries To Attend Swiss-Hosted Event
  3. Megan Boni's 'Looking For A Man In Finance' Is Not Just A Joke Anymore. It's A Trend!
  4. High PFAS Levels Found in Drinking Water Across These Five States
  5. “She Was Struggling With A Drug Problem” Jon Cryer Recalls Demi Moore's Hidden Struggles During Their Brief Romance In 1980s
Latest Stories
  1. IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Babar Azam's Men Super 8 Qualification Scenarios Explained
  2. J&K: 9 Killed, 33 Injured As Bus Carrying Pilgrims Falls In Gorge After Suspected Terror Attack In Reasi District; PM Modi, Prez Murmu React
  3. Jammu Kashmir: Terror Strike On Pilgrim Bus In Reasi Leaves 9 Dead, 33 Injured; Nation Condemns 'Dastardly Act'
  4. Modi 3.0 Govt Highlights | June 10: Gadkari, Sitharaman, Shah, Jaishankar Retains Ministries; Chouhan Gets Agri Ministry
  5. New Kids On The Block: The Emergence Of Young Leaders This Election
  6. IND Vs PAK, T20 WC 2024: India Beat Pakistan By Six Runs In New York - In Pics
  7. Sports News June 10 Highlights: Mansukh Mandaviya Becomes New Sports Minister Of India
  8. Andhra Pradesh: TDP Supremo Naidu To Take Oath On June 12 As CM For 3rd Time