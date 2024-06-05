Badminton

Indonesia Open 2024: PV Sindhu Goes Down In First Round Against Hsu Wen-Chi

In a women's doubles round of 32 match, the Indian duo of Rutaparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda lost to Korea's sixth-seeded pair of Kim So Yeong and Kong Hee Yong 12-21 9-21

pv sindhu badminton indonesia open 2024 X @Pvsindhu1
PV Sindhu lost the women's singles contest 15-21, 21-15, 14-21, which was her maiden loss to Wen-chi. Photo: X/ @Pvsindhu1
info_icon

India's ace shuttler P V Sindhu went down to Hsu Wen-chi of Chinese Taipei in the first round of the Indonesia Open on Wednesday, making a stunning early exit from the BWF Super 1000 tournament. (More Badminton News)

A two-time Olympic medallist and a former world champion, Sindhu lost the women's singles contest 15-21, 21-15, 14-21, which was her maiden loss to Wen-chi.

Sindhu lost to Carolina Marin 21-13, 11-21, 20-22 at the Singapore Masters. - File Photo
Singapore Open 2024: PV Sindhu Goes Down Fighting To Carolina Marin In Round Of 16

BY Tejas Rane

The Taiwanese shuttler took an hour and 10 minutes to beat the Commonwealth Games gold medallist.

In a women's doubles round of 32 match, the Indian duo of Rutaparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda lost to Korea's sixth-seeded pair of Kim So Yeong and Kong Hee Yong 12-21 9-21.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Pune Porsche Car Accident Case: JJB Extends Minor’s Observation Home Remand Till June 12
  2. Emerging from Tihar: A Growing Threat To The Legacy Politics Of Kashmir
  3. Uttarakhand: 4 Trekkers From Karnataka Succumb To Harsh Weather Conditions
  4. Outlook News Wrap, June 5: Modi, Union Cabinet Resign, Nitish In Delhi & Other Stories
  5. Return Of Coalition Politics After Ten Years: Will BJP Be Able To Maintain ‘Coalition Dharma’?
Entertainment News
  1. Tanishaa Mukerji On Constant Comparisons With Sister Kajol: These Things Don’t Bother Me
  2. From ‘Special 26’ To ‘Rustom’, 5 Films Starring Akshay Kumar That Are Inspired By True Stories
  3. Gotham TV Awards 2024: Moments From The Red Carpet That You Shouldn’t Miss – View Pics
  4. Richa Chadha Opens Up On Her Interfaith Marriage Ali Fazal: When You Fall In Love...
  5. Nupur Sanon And Anusha Dandekar Approached For Anil Kapoor-Hosted ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’?
Sports News
  1. IND Vs IRE Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India Vs Ireland Playing XI, Toss Coming Up Shortly
  2. Nepal Vs Netherlands Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: NED Win The Toss Decide To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  3. Ravichandran Ashwin To Take Charge Of CSK's High-Performance Centre
  4. NBA Finals: Kyrie Irving Termed 'The Most Gifted Player', By Former Teammate LeBron James
  5. Indonesia Open 2024: PV Sindhu Goes Down In First Round Against Hsu Wen-Chi
World News
  1. Emerging from Tihar: A Growing Threat To The Legacy Politics Of Kashmir
  2. Skygazers, Get Ready: Next Northern Lights Show Could Be Spectacular!
  3. Canada Vs Foreign Interference: New Report Report Claims China, India 'Most Active Perpetrators'
  4. Early Summer Heat Dome Brings Triple-Digit Temperatures In Western US
  5. Russia Warns France Against Sending Troops To Kyiv; Putin Faces Rare Protest | Latest On Russia-Ukraine War
Latest Stories
  1. In Rajasthan, Congress Breaks Jinx, Opens Account After A Decade
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024 Final Results: No Party Wins Majority, Modi Claims NDA Victory
  3. Himachal Pradesh: 'Queen' Kangana Outshines Royal Dynast Vikramaditya In Mandi As BJP Scores Hattrick
  4. 'Panchayat' Actor Pankaj Jha Calls Anurag Kashyap 'Timid' And 'Spineless' For THIS Reason
  5. Today's Sports News LIVE: India Vs Ireland In Their T20 WC Opener, PV Sindhu Makes Early Exit At Indonesia Open
  6. World Reacts To Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results; Well Wishes Pour In For Modi
  7. Janhvi Kapoor Shares First Pictures With Beau Shikhar Pahariya From Her Italian Getaway, Fans Are In Awe
  8. Election Results LIVE: PM Modi Formally Elected As NDA Leader; INDIA Bloc Meeting Gets Underway