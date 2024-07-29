He was made to sweat, but emerged unscathed nevertheless. Ace India shuttler Lakshya Sen defeated Belgium's Julien Carraggi in straight games 21-19, 21-14 in a crucial Group L encounter at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 on Monday, July 29.
After the exit of Kevin Cordon from the competition and the subsequent 'deletion' of Sen's win, the 22-year-old needed to win to stay in contention for the knock-outs. And he did just that, though not without resistance from the 24-year-old Belgian.
The talented Carraggi ran Sen close in the first game, and it was only a late surge from the Indian that helped him pocked the opener by a narrow margin. The second game was more straightforward, as the gulf in rankings became more apparent.