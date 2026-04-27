IND Vs CHN Live Score, Uber Cup 2026: PV Sindhu-Led India Face Defending Champions In Must-Win Group A Clash

India vs China Live Badminton Score, Uber Cup 2026: Check real-time update of the IND vs CHN Uber Cup 2026 Group A clash at the Forum Horsens, Denmark

Soubhagya Chatterjee
Soubhagya Chatterjee
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india vs china uber cup 2026 group a round 2 updates and highlights horsens
PV Sindhu celebrating a point against Denmark in Uber Cup 2026. BAI_Media/X
India vs China, Uber Cup 2026 Live Score Updates: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs China Uber Cup 2026 match at the Forum Horsens, Denmark on Monday, April 27. India's women’s team is set for its toughest challenge yet at the 2026 Uber Cup as they take on the powerhouse Chinese squad in Horsens, Denmark. Following a narrow defeat to Denmark and a strong comeback win against Ukraine, PV Sindhu and Co. must secure a victory today to keep their quarter-final hopes alive. With fresh faces like Isharani Baruah and Devika Sihag drafted into the lineup, the Indian side is eyeing a major upset against the top seeds to advance from Group A. Follow play-by-play updates of the India vs China match with us.
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India Vs China LIVE Score, Uber Cup 2026: What Happened In India's Last Match

India started their campaign on April 24 with a heartbreakingly close loss to the hosts Denmark. PV Sindhu gave India a 1-0 lead by defeating Line Christophersen (21-13, 18-21, 21-17). However, losses by Unnati Hooda and Tanvi Sharma in their respective singles matches shifted the momentum to Denmark.

The doubles pair of Shruti Mishra and Priya Konjengbam narrowly missed match points, losing a three-game thriller. Sindhu returned to play doubles with Tanisha Crasto, winning their match after the Danish pair retired, which brought the final score to 2-3.

India Vs China LIVE Score, Uber Cup 2026: Welcome!

Hello Baddy fans! Welcome to the live coverage of the Women's round 2 of Uber Cup between India and China in Horsen, Denmark. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match here.

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