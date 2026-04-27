IND Vs CHN Live Score, Uber Cup 2026: PV Sindhu-Led India Face Defending Champions In Must-Win Group A Clash

India Vs China LIVE Score, Uber Cup 2026: What Happened In India's Last Match
India started their campaign on April 24 with a heartbreakingly close loss to the hosts Denmark. PV Sindhu gave India a 1-0 lead by defeating Line Christophersen (21-13, 18-21, 21-17). However, losses by Unnati Hooda and Tanvi Sharma in their respective singles matches shifted the momentum to Denmark.
The doubles pair of Shruti Mishra and Priya Konjengbam narrowly missed match points, losing a three-game thriller. Sindhu returned to play doubles with Tanisha Crasto, winning their match after the Danish pair retired, which brought the final score to 2-3.
India Vs China LIVE Score, Uber Cup 2026: Welcome!
Hello Baddy fans! Welcome to the live coverage of the Women's round 2 of Uber Cup between India and China in Horsen, Denmark. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match here.