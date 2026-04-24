India Vs Canada LIVE Streaming, Thomas And Uber Cup 2026: When, Where To Watch Men's Round 1 Matches On TV & Online

Catch the live streaming info, schedule, timings, venue and telecast details for the Thomas Cup 2026 featuring Indian men's team

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Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Vs Alfian-Shohibul Fikri Live Score, BWF World Tour Finals
Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy in action in the BWF World Championships 2025. | Photo: X/BAI_media
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • IND men's contingent will feature in Thomas Cup 2026

  • Satwik-Chirag headline Indian men's challenge at the prestigious tournament

  • Indian men's team have lifted the crown back in 2022

The 34th edition of the men's team world championship gets underway from April 24, 2026 as the BWF Thomas & Uber Cup Finals will feature badminton's top players in Horsens, Denmark.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty will headline Indian men's challenge with the likes of Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy also participating in the tournament.

India have been placed in Group A alongside People's Republic of China, Canada and Australia. The top-two teams from each group will make it to the knockouts, which will be played in a best-of-five match format.

India kick-start their campaign against Canada on April 24 and will look to get a win under their belt before facing tournament favourites, China.

Indian Men's Squad For Thomas & Uber Cup 2026

Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Kiran George, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Hariharan Amsakarunan, MR Arjun, Dhruv Kapila.

Indian Men's Schedule: Thomas Cup 2026

  • April 24, Friday: India vs Canada - 12:00 PM

  • April 27, Monday: India vs Australia - 12:00 PM

  • April 24, Wednesday: India vs China - 1:30 PM

Thomas Cup 2026: Live Streaming Info

One can catch the live streaming of the Thomas & Uber Cup 2026 on the JioHotstar app and website. Live telecast of the Thomas & Uber Cup will be available on the Star Sports Network’s TV channels in India.

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