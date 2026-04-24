India Vs Canada LIVE Streaming, Thomas And Uber Cup 2026: When, Where To Watch Men's Round 1 Matches On TV & Online

Summary of this article
IND men's contingent will feature in Thomas Cup 2026
Satwik-Chirag headline Indian men's challenge at the prestigious tournament
Indian men's team have lifted the crown back in 2022
The 34th edition of the men's team world championship gets underway from April 24, 2026 as the BWF Thomas & Uber Cup Finals will feature badminton's top players in Horsens, Denmark.
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty will headline Indian men's challenge with the likes of Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy also participating in the tournament.
India have been placed in Group A alongside People's Republic of China, Canada and Australia. The top-two teams from each group will make it to the knockouts, which will be played in a best-of-five match format.
India kick-start their campaign against Canada on April 24 and will look to get a win under their belt before facing tournament favourites, China.
Indian Men's Squad For Thomas & Uber Cup 2026
Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Kiran George, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Hariharan Amsakarunan, MR Arjun, Dhruv Kapila.
Indian Men's Schedule: Thomas Cup 2026
April 24, Friday: India vs Canada - 12:00 PM
April 27, Monday: India vs Australia - 12:00 PM
April 24, Wednesday: India vs China - 1:30 PM
Thomas Cup 2026: Live Streaming Info
One can catch the live streaming of the Thomas & Uber Cup 2026 on the JioHotstar app and website. Live telecast of the Thomas & Uber Cup will be available on the Star Sports Network’s TV channels in India.