IND Vs AUS Live Score, Thomas Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen-Led India Target Knockout Spot Today

India's Lakshya Sen plays a shot against China's Li Shi Feng during a men's singles quarterfinals match on day four of the All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmingham. Photo: David Davies/PA via AP

India will take on Australia in a crucial Group A clash of the Thomas Cup 2026 at Horsens, Denmark, with both teams eyeing a spot in the knockout stages. The Indian men’s team, featuring Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, and the doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, enter as favorites given their superior depth and experience. Australia, meanwhile, are seen as underdogs but will look to challenge India across the five-match tie format, which includes three singles and two doubles rubbers. With India aiming to build momentum after their opening fixture and strengthen their chances ahead of tougher matches against China, this encounter could play a key role in shaping the group standings.

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27 Apr 2026, 11:11:27 am IST India Vs Australia LIVE Score, Thomas Cup 2026: IND Squad Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Kiran George, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Hariharan Amsakarunan, MR Arjun, Dhruv Kapila.