IND Vs AUS Live Score, Thomas Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen’s 21-14, 21-16 Triumph Gives India Early Advantage

India Vs Australia LIVE Score, Thomas Cup 2026: Ayush Shetty warming up with oppenent
Ayush Shetty pulls ahead with authority, opening up a 13-7 lead against Shrey Dhand, firmly in control of the rally exchanges.
India Vs Australia LIVE Score, Thomas Cup 2026: Ayush Shetty warming up with oppenent
Ayush Shetty and Shrey Dhand are on the court and warming up for their match, which should start soon.
India Vs Australia LIVE Score, Thomas Cup 2026: Great Start for IND
Lakshya Sen finishes it off in style, taking the second game 21–16! A strong comeback under pressure, sealing the match in straight games with authority.
India Vs Australia LIVE Score, Thomas Cup 2026: Lakshya regains control
Lakshya Sen fights back brilliantly to reclaim control, edging ahead 18-16 with a crucial late surge in this tight second game.
India Vs Australia LIVE Score, Thomas Cup 2026: Game 2 going neck to neck
Ephraim Sam edges ahead at the interval, taking an 11-9 lead. He’s found his rhythm in this game, putting Lakshya Sen under pressure in a tightly contested battle.
India Vs Australia LIVE Score, Thomas Cup 2026: Game 2 going neck to neck
Game 2 is turning into a real contest! Lakshya Sen and Ephraim Sam are going point for point at 7-7, with neither player giving an inch in this tight battle.
India Vs Australia LIVE Score, Thomas Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen wins Game 1
Lakshya Sen seals the first game in style, closing it out 21-14 with authority. A composed and dominant display, as he takes early control of the match.
India Vs Australia LIVE Score, Thomas Cup 2026: Lakshya extends his lead
What a rally between Lakshya Sen and Ephraim Sam. Both players pushed each other to the limit, but Sen keeps his composure and finishes it off to claim the 15th point, stretching his lead to 15-10.
India Vs Australia LIVE Score, Thomas Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen dominates
Lakshya Sen pulls ahead confidently, opening up an 11–6 lead with sharp smashes and tight net control.
India Vs Australia LIVE Score, Thomas Cup 2026: Game On
The first game is on, Lakshya Sen makes good and takes the 5-2 lead straightaway, putting pressure on the Australian.
India Vs Australia LIVE Score, Thomas Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen warming up with opponent
Lakshya Sen and Ephraim Sam are on the court and warming up for their match, which should start soon.
India Vs Australia LIVE Score, Thomas Cup 2026: Tournament Format
16 qualified teams have been divided into four groups - A,B,C,D. Five individual (singles and doubles) matches will be played in each group stage tie, even if the total team match result is decided earlier. Top two teams from each group will enter the quarter-finals.
India Vs Australia LIVE Score, Thomas Cup 2026: Match Details
India Vs Australia LIVE Score, Thomas Cup 2026: What happened in first match?
India defeated Canada in men's Thomas Cup round 1 match at the BWF Thomas & Uber Cup Finals in Horsens, Denmark, securing a 4-1 victory. Despite Lakshya Sen's early loss to Victor Lai, India bounced back with dominant performances across the remaining matches. Satwik and Chirag overpowered Jonathan Lai and Keven Lee, while Ayush Shetty dispatched Brian Yang with clinical precision. Hariharan and Arjun produced the standout display, dismantling Lindeman and Yakura 21-7, 21-15, before Kidambi Srikanth sealed the tie with a composed 21-17, 21-12 victory over Joshua Nguyen.
India Vs Australia LIVE Score, Thomas Cup 2026: Streaming & Timings
Live streaming of the Thomas & Uber Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website. Live telecast of the Thomas & Uber Cup will be available on the Star Sports Network’s TV channels in India.
India Vs Australia LIVE Score, Thomas Cup 2026: IND Squad
Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Kiran George, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Hariharan Amsakarunan, MR Arjun, Dhruv Kapila.
India Vs Australia LIVE Score, Thomas Cup 2026: Welcome!
Hello Baddy fans! Welcome to the live coverage of the Men's round 1 of Thomas Cup between India and Australia in Horsen, Denmark. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match here.