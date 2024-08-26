Badminton

HS Prannoy: Indian Shuttler To Take Break To Recover From Impact Of Chikungunya

The 32-year-old, a 2022 Thomas Cup title winner and a world and Asian Games bronze-medallist, had been laid low by a week-long bout of the mosquito-borne viral

HS Prannoy Thomas Cup 2024 X
Indian badminton player HS Prannoy. Photo: X | Prannoy HS
info_icon

Seasoned Indian shuttler HS Prannoy on Monday said he is taking a break from the sport to allow his body to fully recover from the effects of chikungunya, which had adversely impacted his performance at the Paris Olympics. (More Badminton News)

The 32-year-old, a 2022 Thomas Cup title winner and a world and Asian Games bronze-medallist, had been laid low by a week-long bout of the mosquito-borne viral disease that causes severe pain in the joints just ahead of the Paris Olympics.

"Unfortunately, the battle with chikungunya has taken a toll on my body, leaving me with persistent pains that make it impossible to compete at my best," Prannoy wrote on X.

"After careful consideration with my team, I've decided to withdraw from some of the upcoming tournaments to focus on recovery. Thank you for your understanding and support during this challenging time. I’ll be back stronger," he added.

Prannoy, however, did not provide a time-line for his recovery or mentioned the tournaments he has withdrawn from.

Tanvi Patri (top podium) - Instagram/ @tanvipatri
Who Is Tanvi Patri: PV Sindhu-Like Talent Emerges; 13-Year-Old Badminton Prodigy Shows Promise

BY PTI

The Kerala shutler, who won the world championship bronze in 2023, had been ravaged by a spate of illnesses, including a chronic stomach disorder and a nagging back injury.

At the Paris Games, despite not being fully fit, Prannoy won both his Group matches to progress to the round of 16. He, however, went down to compatriot Lakshya Sen in the pre-quarterfinal.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL 2025 Auction: Punjab Kings To Target Rohit Sharma? Here's What Sanjay Bangar Said On MI's Ex-Captain
  2. Shikhar Dhawan Joins Legends League Cricket, Two Days After International Retirement
  3. KCC T20I Tri-Nations Cup 2024 Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Kuwait Vs Hong Kong On TV And Online
  4. Champions Cup: Waqar, Misbah, Saqlain Among Five Mentors Appointed For New Domestic Tournament
  5. Angry Carlos Brathwaite Smashes Helmet Over Boundary In MAX60 Caribbean Match: Watch
Football News
  1. Serie A: Antonio Conte Sees Bologna Win As A Turning Point For Napoli
  2. La Liga: Atletico Madrid Boss Diego Simeone Confident Julian Alvarez Will Adapt
  3. EPL: Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz Goals Help Liverpool Beat Brentford 2-0 - In Pics
  4. La Liga: Endrick Scores On Debut As Real Madrid Blank Valladolid 3-0 - In Pics
  5. Chelsea Vs Wolves, Premier League: Blues Celebrate Emphatic 6-2 Victory With Noni Madueke's Hat-Trick – In Pics
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024: Who Has The Best Shot At Title? Players Not Too Sure
  2. US Open: Carlos Alcaraz Vows 'I Will Be 100%' At Flushing Meadows After Ankle Concern
  3. US Open 2024: Emma Raducanu Happy To 'Do Things Differently' At Flushing Meadows
  4. Monterrey Open: Linda Noskova Earns Maiden WTA Tour Title - Match Report
  5. Novak Djokovic Calls Out Inconsistency; Jannik Sinner's Positive Steroid Tests Raise Eyebrows
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. AAP's J&K Debut: Full List Of Candidates For Assembly Elections
  2. MeToo In Malayalam Film Industry: More Actors Face Allegations Day After Big Names Resign From Key Posts
  3. NCERT May Include Class 9, 10 Scores In Class 12 Evaluation | Know All About It
  4. 7 Prison Officials Suspended For Giving Special Treatment To Murder-Accused Actor Darshan
  5. J&K Assembly Elections: Congress, NC To Hold Talks On Seat-Sharing Today
Entertainment News
  1. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  2. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  3. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  4. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  5. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
US News
  1. When Is The Best Time To Travel This Fall To Save Big On Airfare?
  2. Can Your Dog See Colors? Know How Dogs See The World
  3. LAX KFC Is Ranked The Worst In US; Here’s Why
  4. From Heatwaves To Snow: California's Summer Takes An Unexpected Turn
  5. Inside MrBeast’s Controversy: How Recent Scandals Brought Down YouTube’s Most Popular Creator
World News
  1. Malaysian Naval Attack Ship Sinks After Hitting Unknown Object
  2. Russia Launches Massive Missile, Drone Barrage On Targets Across Ukraine. 3 Dead: Report
  3. North Korea Shows New Drone Attacking Target As Seoul, US Hold Large Military Exercises
  4. Iceland: Ice Cave Collapses Killing 1 Tourist In Breidamerkurjokull Glacier; 2 Others Missing
  5. Bangladesh Violence: Students And Paramilitary Forces Clash In Dhaka, 50 Injured
Latest Stories
  1. Mid-East Tensions: Israel, Hezbollah Pull Back After Airstrike Sunday, Long-Feared War Averted For Now
  2. Doctors Remove Knife, Nail Cutters, Keys From 22-Year-Old Bihar Youth's Stomach
  3. Pakistan: Gunmen Kill 23 People In Balochistan After Forcing Them Off Vehicles
  4. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 26, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Janmashtami 2024: Date, History, Significance And Impact On All Zodiac Signs
  6. Janmashtami 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Janmashtami 2024: Rituals And Traditions Of The Festival You Must Know