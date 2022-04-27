Wednesday, Apr 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Badminton Asia Championships 2022: Saina Nehwal Wins Opening Match, Lakshya Sen Out

In another highlight, B Sai Praneeth also made a first round exit after losing to Jonatan Christie of Indonesia in straight games.

Badminton Asia Championships 2022: Saina Nehwal Wins Opening Match, Lakshya Sen Out
Saina Nehwal defeated Sim Yujin of South Korea 21-15, 17-21, 21-13 in the first round match. Twitter/@badmintonphoto_official

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Apr 2022 3:30 pm

London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal  won her opening match but Lakshya Sen and B Sai Praneeth made first round exits from the Badminton Asia Championships in Manila on Wednesday. (More Badminton News)

Saina, who has been on a comeback trial after recovering from some nagging injuries, eked out a 21-15, 17-21, 21-13 win over Sim Yujin of South Korea.

But world championships bronze medal winner Sen was stunned by the unseeded Li Shi Feng of China.

Related stories

Badminton Asia Championships 2022: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Pair Enters Second Round

Live Streaming Of Badminton Asia Championships 2022: All Eyes On PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal

Mathias Boe Likely To Return As India's Badminton Doubles Coach

The fifth seed Indian lost 21-12, 10-21, 19-21 in his opening round men's singles tie that lasted 56 minutes.

World no 19 Praneeth suffered a straight game 17-21, 13-21 defeat against Jonatan Christie of Indonesia.

It was also the end of the road for Aakarshi Kashyap, who lost 15-21, 9-21 against Japanese top seed Akane Yamaguchi in the women's singles.

Both the women's doubles pair of Ashwini Bhat K and Shikga Gautam and Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker also made opening round exits after losing in straight games.

While Bhat and Gautam went down 19-21, 12-21 to Anna Ching Yik Cheong and Teoh Mei Xing of Malaysia, Singhi and Thaker lost 15-21, 11-21 against seventh seeded Malaysian pair of Pearly Tan and Muralitharan Thinaah.

Later in the day, PV Sindhu, Malvika Bansod and Kidambi Srikanth will be in action in their respective singles matches.

Tags

Sports Badminton Badminton Asia Championships 2022 Saina Nehwal Lakshya Sen B Sai Praneeth Aakarshi Kashyap PV Sindhu Malvika Bansod Kidambi Srikanth
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read