Thursday, Jan 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Australian Open 2022: Rafael Nadal Beats Yannick Hanfmann, Enters 3rd Round

The sixth-seeded Nadal, aiming for a men's record 21st Grand Slam singles title, didn't get it all his own way in an afternoon match on Rod Laver Arena.

Australian Open 2022: Rafael Nadal Beats Yannick Hanfmann, Enters 3rd Round
Rafael Nadal is interviewed on court after defeating Yannick Hanfmann. -

Trending

Updated: 19 Jan 2022 1:04 pm

Rafael Nadal has moved into the third round with a 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 win over 126th-ranked German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann. (More Tennis News)

The sixth-seeded Nadal, aiming for a men's record 21st Grand Slam singles title, didn't get it all his own way in an afternoon match on Rod Laver Arena.

He had two match points on Hanfmann's serve in the ninth game of the third set and then two more on his own in the next game before finally clinching the win in 2 hours and 42 minutes when his rival sent a forehand long.

Related stories

Australian Open 2022: Rohan Bopanna, Sania Mirza Out Of Men's, Women's Doubles

Australian Open 2022: Rafael Nadal Seeks Record 21st Grand Slam

Live Streaming Of Australian Open 2022, Melbourne: Watch Year's First Tennis Grand Slam Live

Nadal converted four of his 16 break point chances, including one of eight in the third set, but only faced two breakpoints on his own serve and fended them both off.

The 35-year-old Nadal shares the men's record of 20 singles titles with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. Federer is skipping the Australian Open while he continues his recovery from injury. 

Djokovic, a nine-time champion at Melbourne Park, couldn't play after having his visa canceled for failing to meet Australia's strict COVID-19 vaccination regulations.

Tags

Sports Tennis Australian Open Grand Slam Rafael Nadal
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters Vs ATK Mohun Bagan Clash Postponed Due To COVID-19 Outbreak

ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters Vs ATK Mohun Bagan Clash Postponed Due To COVID-19 Outbreak

SA Vs IND: Disciplined South Africa Beat Lacklustre India by 31 Runs In First ODI

ICC U-19 World Cup: India Captain, 5 Others Test Positive For COVID-19

SA Vs IND, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's Massive Record

Live Streaming, Kerala Blasters Vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Watch ISL Football Match Live

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Lake Michigan is covered with snow and ice at Montrose Beach in Chicago.

Snow And Ice Cover Lake Michigan

Late singer Mac Miller in a still from his most popular song 'Self Care' (2018). The song has over 345 million views on YouTube.

Remembering Mac Miller: Top 5 Songs By The Artist On His Birthday

Naomi Osaka of Japan plays a forehand return to Madison Brengle of the U.S. during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 3: Rafael Nadal, Ash Barty, Naomi Osaka, Alexander Zverev Enter 3rd Round

A view of Sadar Bazar after Delhi government imposed odd even rule on shops due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi.

A View Of Sadar Bazar And Sarojini Nagar Market Following Delhi Govt's Odd-Even Rule

Commuters drive past the landamark Rumi Darwaza in Lucknow, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

India Continues To Shiver In The Cold