Thursday, Mar 31, 2022
Australian GP: Sebastian Vettel Back For Aston Martin After Recovering From COVID

Sebastian Vettel, who was recovering from Coronavirus infection, missed the first two races of the F1 season in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

Sebastian Vettel was replaced by Nico Hulkenberg for both Bahrain and Saudi Arabian GP this season. Twitter/@AstonMartinF1

Updated: 31 Mar 2022 6:40 pm

Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel is “fit to race” after recovering from COVID-19, the Formula One team said Thursday. (More Sports News)

The four-time world champion will make his season debut at the Australian Grand Prix on April 10.

The 34-year-old German missed the first two races of the F1 season — in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia — because of his coronavirus infection.

“We are pleased to confirm that Sebastian Vettel is now fit to race and will therefore line up alongside Lance Stroll in Melbourne to kick off his 2022 F1 season,” the British team said.

Reserve driver Nico Hulkenberg had replaced Vettel for both races, finishing 17th in Bahrain and then 12th in Saudi Arabia.

Aston Martin is still searching for its first points this season.

