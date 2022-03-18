Friday, Mar 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Bahrain Grand Prix: Nico Hulkenberg Replaces COVID-Hit Sebastian Vettel For Season-Opening Formula 1 Race

The Aston Martin team in a press statement announced that Sebastian Vettel has tested positive for coronavirus. This is the first time Vettel is missing a race due to COVID.  

Bahrain Grand Prix: Nico Hulkenberg Replaces COVID-Hit Sebastian Vettel For Season-Opening Formula 1 Race
Nico Hulkenberg competed in two races in 2020 as a replacement for other drivers. Twitter (@HulkHulkenberg)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Mar 2022 9:47 am

Sebastian Vettel will miss the season-opening Formula One (F1) race in Bahrain after testing positive for the coronavirus and will be replaced by Nico Hulkenberg, the Aston Martin team said Thursday. The Bahrain GP is scheduled for March 20. (More Motorsport News)

“Replacing him in the AMR22 will be Aston Martin Formula One Team reserve driver Nico Hulkenberg, who will be in the car from FP1 onwards,” the team announced in a statement.

Hulkenberg lost his seat in F1 at the end of the 2019 season, but he competed in two races in 2020 as a replacement for other drivers. The 34-year-old German will drive the AMR22 in the first practice session for the Bahrain GP on Friday.

Related stories

F1 2022: Lewis Hamilton Worried Before Season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix

F1 2022 Pre-season Testing: Max Verstappen Fastest On Final Day As Red Bull Show Their Hand

Ukrain Invasion Fallout: Haas Terminates Russian F1 Driver Nikita Mazepin's Contract

The news of Vettel testing positive for COVID-19 comes after McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo caught the same virus that ruled him out of the pre-season test. However, the Australian is fit to race for McLaren this weekend.

Since the Coronavirus outbreak, this is the first time Vettel is missing a race. In 2020, Hulkenberg filled in for Racing Point, Aston Martin's previous guise, when Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll were sidelined.

“I got a call early this morning so it was quite a late surprise. It is a shame for Sebastian and I wish him well. I just have to try and get up to speed as quickly as possible,” Hulkenberg said on Thursday.

Tags

Sports Bahrain Grand Prix Bahrain GP Sebastian Vettel Nico Hulkenberg COVID-19 Coronavirus Formula One F1 Aston Martin Daniel Ricciardo Sergio Perez Lance Stroll Bahrain International Circuit Bahrain
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

The Kashmir Files: Cinema As Testimony

The Kashmir Files: Cinema As Testimony

Live Streaming Of All England Open Badminton Championships 2022: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen Make Strong Starts

Live Streaming Of All England Open Badminton Championships 2022: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen Make Strong Starts