Saudi Arabian GP 2022: Nico Hulkenberg Replaces Sebastian Vettel Again

Nico Hulkenberg had earlier finished 17th in the the season-opener in Bahrain after replacing Sebastian Vettel who is recovering from COVID-19.

Nico Hulkenberg lost his seat in F1 at the end of 2019 season, but competed in 2020 as replacement. Twitter/@HulkHulkenberg

Updated: 25 Mar 2022 7:44 pm

Nico Hulkenberg will again deputize for Sebastian Vettel at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix as the four-time F1 champion continues his recovery from the coronavirus. (More Sports News)

Aston Martin said Friday it expects Vettel will be well enough to race at the Australian GP on April 10.

Vettel missed the season-opener in Bahrain last Sunday after testing positive for COVID-19. Hulkenberg finished 17th in that race. 

The 34-year-old Hulkenberg will drive the AMR22 in the first practice session at the Saudi Arabian GP later Friday.

Hulkenberg lost his seat in F1 at the end of the 2019 season, but he competed in two races in 2020 as a replacement for other drivers.

