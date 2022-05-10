Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Australia’s Tour of India 2022: Rohit Sharma’s Men To Play Three T20s At Home Ahead Of World Cup

Australian men’s cricket team is set to travel to India for a short T20 series in September as a preparation for the T20 World Cup 2022 at home in October-November.

India's last international encounter was against Sri Lanka in T20s in February. BCCI

Updated: 10 May 2022 12:16 pm

India will gear up for the T20 World Cup 2022 with a home series against Australia featuring three T20 internationals in September later this year. (More Cricket News)

According to a report in foxsports.com.au, “Australia will play a number of white-ball series with home games against Zimbabwe, New Zealand, West Indies and England coming either side of three T20s in India in September.”

The series will serve as a preparation for the showpiece event to be held in Australia in October and November this year. Next year, Australia is also set to tour India for a four-Test tour in February and March.

India's next assignment is a five-match T20 series against South Africa at home from June 9 to 19, followed by a tour of Ireland for two T20Is.

The Rohit Sharma-led side then takes on England in the rescheduled fifth and final Test, which was postponed last year due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Indian camp, on July 1.

The 'Men in Blue' are then scheduled to play a white-ball series including three T20s and as many ODIs against England.

