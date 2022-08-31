Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022
AUS Vs ZIM, 2nd ODI: Mitchell Starc, Steve Smith Star As Australia Beat Zimbabwe To Clinch Series

Chasing Zimbabwe’s paltry 96, Australia rode on Steve Smith’s unbeaten 47 to romp home in 14.4 overs. Mitchell Starc took three wickets for 24 runs.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Aug 2022 1:09 pm

Mitchell Starc took three early wickets to help restrict Zimbabwe to 96 runs and Steve Smith posted an unbeaten 47 as Australia won the second ODI by eight wickets Wednesday and clinched the three-match series. (More Cricket News)

Starc (3-24) bowled three wides in a wild opening over but quickly recovered his line and length to remove the top order and have Zimbabwe reeling at 14 for three.

Allrounder Cameron Green held an outfield catch to remove Zimbabwe's top scorer — Sean Williams for 29 off 45 deliveries — off Adam Zampa's bowling and then took two wickets. Leg-spinner Zampa took the last two wickets as Zimbabwe was dismissed inside 28 overs.

Richard Ngarava removed openers David Warner (13) and Aaron Finch (1) in the third over to have Australia in trouble at 16-2 before Smith and Alex Carey (26) combined in an unbeaten 84-run third-wicket partnership to secure victory with 212 deliveries to spare.

Australia won the series-opening match by five wickets with 99 balls to spare. The third match will be played Saturday, also in Townsville. The series is being played in northern Queensland state as part of the International Cricket Council's Super League competition for ODIs.

Both teams are preparing for the T20 Cricket World Cup which starts in Australia on October 16.

