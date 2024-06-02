Sports

Athletics: Gebrhiwet's 5k Mark, Ingebrigtsen's Dive For 1,500m Win - In Pics

Ethiopia's Hagos Gebrhiwet ran the second-fastest 5,000 metres of all time en route winning the Oslo Diamond League on May 31, 2024. Gebrhiwet ran a last lap of 54.99 to finish in 12 minutes, 36.73 seconds — just 1.37 seconds off the world record set by Olympic champion Joshua Cheptegei. Also at the Bislett Games in Norway, home favourite Jakob Ingebrigtsen dived for the line to claim victory in the men’s 1,500 race just ahead of Timothy Cheruiyot in a world-leading 3 minutes, 29.74 seconds.

Norway's Jakob Asserson Ingebrigtsen Photo: Beate Oma Dahle/NTB Scanpix via AP

Norway's Jakob Asserson Ingebrigtsen stands next to the clock with his time after winning the men's 1.500 meters race during the Diamond League Bislett Games 2024 at Bislett Stadium in Oslo, Norway.

1/5
Yomif Kejelcha
Yomif Kejelcha Photo: Heiko Junge/NTB via AP

Yomif Kejelcha from Eritrea runs 5000 meters at the Diamond League Bislett Games 2024 at Bislett Stadium, Oslo.

2/5
Norway Diamond League 2024
Norway Diamond League 2024 Photo: Beate Oma Dahle/NTB via AP

Yomif Kejelcha from Eritrea runs 5000 meters at the Diamond League Bislett Games 2024 at Bislett Stadion, Oslo.

3/5
Switzerlands Dominic Lobalu
Switzerland's Dominic Lobalu Beate Oma Dahle/NTB Scanpix via AP

Switzerland's Dominic Lobalu competes during the men's 5.000 meters race during the Diamond League Bislett Games 2024 at Bislett Stadium in Oslo, Norway.

4/5
Oslo Diamond League
Oslo Diamond League Photo: Beate Oma Dahle/NTB Scanpix via AP

Switzerland's Dominic Lobalu, left, competes during the men's 5.000 meters race during the Diamond League Bislett Games 2024 at Bislett Stadium in Oslo, Norway.Sweden's Andreas Almgren

5/5
Swedens Andreas Almgren
Sweden's Andreas Almgren Photo: Beate Oma Dahle/NTB via AP

Sweden's Andreas Almgren runs 5,000 meters at the Diamond League Bislett Games 2024 at Bislett Stadion, Oslo.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Amaravati or Visakhapatnam? With Hyderabad Out, Andhra Pradesh To Name New Capital City
  2. Outlook News Wrap, June 2: Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim Assembly Poll Results Declared, Kejriwal Surrenders At Tihar Jail, China Moon Landing And More
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Returns To Tihar Jail; Says Going Back As He 'Raised Voice Against Dictatorship'
  4. Narendra Modi Meditates In Isolation, But With A Bunch Of Cameras Around
  5. Weather News: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Rains In 6 States; Heatwave Warnings In Punjab, Delhi & Odisha
Entertainment News
  1. Imran Khan Slams Troll Asking Him 'From Where He Gets Money' For His New Home; Here’s What The Actor Said
  2. Inside Pictures From Ambani Cruise Bash: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor Spotted; Pitbull Performs For Guests
  3. Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: Celebs Jet Off For Ambanis' Cruise Bash, Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor's Breakup Rumours And More
  4. ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’: Janhvi Kapoor Tells Kapil Sharma She Is 'Very Happy' With Shikhar Pahariya
  5. Janhvi Kapoor On Foray Into South Cinema: It Makes Me Feel Closer To My Mom
Sports News
  1. French Auction House Postpones Sale Of Diego Maradona's Trophy Amid Ownership Controversy
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE: Amit Panghal Becomes 2nd Indian Male Boxer To Qualify For Paris Games
  3. World Cup Qualifier Against Kuwait Could 'Change The Careers' Of Players, Says Igor Stimac
  4. Real Madrid Vs Borussia Dortmund: Jude Bellingham Hails 'World Class' Carlo Ancelotti After Champions League Heroics
  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh Uncertain On Shoriful's Availability After Hand Injury
World News
  1. Akron Mass Shooting: 1 Killed, 26 Wounded After Being Shot At A Birthday Party In Ohio, US | Video
  2. You Should Switch Off Your Phone Periodically—Even The NSA Says So
  3. Entreprenuer Halla Tomasdottir Wins Iceland Presidential Bid, Defeats Former PM Katrin Jakobsdottir
  4. Severe Flood Alert In Sri Lanka: Power Supply Cut, Schools Closed Due To Heavy Rains
  5. Dakota Johnson's Summery Look Sets Fashion Goals On Set
Latest Stories
  1. Sikkim Election Results 2024: SKM All Set For 2nd Term With 31 Seats, SDF Win Shyari Seat
  2. Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2024: BJP Wins For 3rd Term With 46 Out Of 60 Seats; PM Modi Thanks Party Karyakartas
  3. 2024 Exit Polls: BJP-led NDA Likely To Sweep Andhra Pradesh, Odisha & Arunachal; SKM To Retain Sikkim
  4. Exit Poll Results 2024: Modi Govt 3.0? Major Pollsters Project '400 Paar' For BJP-led NDA
  5. Exit Polls 2024: NDA Majority Projected In AP, Arunachal; SKM To Sweep Sikkim As BJP-BJD Go Head To Head in Odisha
  6. Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results Today; Counting Of Votes To Begin At 6AM
  7. Stockholm Diamond League 2024, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  8. USA Vs Canada, T20 World Cup Highlights: Unstoppable Jones Seals Hosts' Seven-Wicket Win With 10th Six