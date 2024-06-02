Sports

Athletics: Gebrhiwet's 5k Mark, Ingebrigtsen's Dive For 1,500m Win - In Pics

Ethiopia's Hagos Gebrhiwet ran the second-fastest 5,000 metres of all time en route winning the Oslo Diamond League on May 31, 2024. Gebrhiwet ran a last lap of 54.99 to finish in 12 minutes, 36.73 seconds — just 1.37 seconds off the world record set by Olympic champion Joshua Cheptegei. Also at the Bislett Games in Norway, home favourite Jakob Ingebrigtsen dived for the line to claim victory in the men’s 1,500 race just ahead of Timothy Cheruiyot in a world-leading 3 minutes, 29.74 seconds.