Norway's Jakob Asserson Ingebrigtsen stands next to the clock with his time after winning the men's 1.500 meters race during the Diamond League Bislett Games 2024 at Bislett Stadium in Oslo, Norway.
Yomif Kejelcha from Eritrea runs 5000 meters at the Diamond League Bislett Games 2024 at Bislett Stadium, Oslo.
Yomif Kejelcha from Eritrea runs 5000 meters at the Diamond League Bislett Games 2024 at Bislett Stadion, Oslo.
Switzerland's Dominic Lobalu competes during the men's 5.000 meters race during the Diamond League Bislett Games 2024 at Bislett Stadium in Oslo, Norway.
Switzerland's Dominic Lobalu, left, competes during the men's 5.000 meters race during the Diamond League Bislett Games 2024 at Bislett Stadium in Oslo, Norway.Sweden's Andreas Almgren
Sweden's Andreas Almgren runs 5,000 meters at the Diamond League Bislett Games 2024 at Bislett Stadion, Oslo.