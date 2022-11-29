Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Arshdeep Singh Explains How Umran Malik's Pace Helps Him In Deceiving Batsman

Arshdeep Singh has quickly made a name for himself and has been India's top lethal fast bowlers in recent tournaments.

Arshdeep Singh has picked up 33 wickets in 22 T20 games.
Arshdeep Singh has picked up 33 wickets in 22 T20 games. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Nov 2022 2:28 pm

Their bowling styles are like chalk and cheese but Arshdeep Singh finds Umran Malik's frightening pace beneficial as the batters are always struggling to adjust due to the marked difference in their respective speed. (More Cricket News)

The Jammu pace sensation is one of the fastest bowlers in world cricket alongside South African Anrich Nortje, Englishman Mark Wood to name a few, who regularly hit 150 clicks.

Arshdeep is more of a swing bowler, who normally when in rhythm, hits around early 130 kmph mark. Both the IPL performers made their ODI debut against New Zealand in the opening game in Auckland and the Punjab man wants the partnership to continue forever.

"It is always good to bowl alongside Umran and he is also fun-loving so the dressing room atmosphere remains nice," Arshdeep said ahead of the third and final ODI against New Zealand, here on Wednesday. 

"As far as bowling is concerned, I get a lot of benefit from Umran's bowling as batters need to adjust heavily from 155 kmph to 135 kmph. And they get deceived by pace and we enjoy bowling with each other. I expect we are able to continue this partnership for longest time," he said.

Having made a name in T20Is, Arshdeep doesn't want to change too much while playing the 50-over format.

"My way of bowling is attack at the start and defensive at the end in T20Is. Not very different in ODIs for me and wherever I get a chance, I will try to do well."

Related stories

New Zealand Pacer Tim Southee Hints That More Players Will Give Up NZC Central Contracts

India Tour Of New Zealand 2022: India Vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Preview

Live Streaming Of FIFA World Cup 2022: How To Watch Wales Vs England Group B Match Live

Tags

Sports Indian Cricket Cricket Arshdeep Singh Indian Cricket Team Umran Malik Anrich Nortje Mark Wood New Zealand National Cricket Team India Tour Of New Zealand 2022
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read