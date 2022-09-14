Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022
Arsenal-Manchester City Tie Postponed To Fit In Gunners’ UEFA Europa League Clash Against PSV Eindhoven

Arsenal were due to host Manchester City on October 19 in English Premier League. The Gunners will face PSV Eindhoven in UEFA Europa League on October 20.

Arsenal currently sit on top of English Premier League 2022-23 standings. Twitter (@Arsenal)

Updated: 14 Sep 2022 6:55 pm

Arsenal’s postponed UEFA Europa League game against PSV Eindhoven has been rescheduled for next month after the English Premier League agreed to push back the London club's midweek match against Manchester City. (More Football News)

UEFA said the Arsenal-PSV Eindhoven game will be played on October 20 after being postponed from Thursday because police did not have resources in London during preparations for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Arsenal were due to host Manchester City on October 19 in a clash of the current top two teams in the English Premier League 2022-23 standings. The Premier League said no new date was yet agreed for the Arsenal-Manchester City game.

The season is already congested because of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar being played from November 20 to December 18. “UEFA would like to thank the Premier League and the clubs concerned for their flexibility and cooperation,” the European soccer body said.

UEFA wanted the Europa League program completed on schedule by Nov. 3 ahead of the draw for the round of 16 four days later. Arsenal had no clear midweeks available ahead of the World Cup.

Though policing in London has allowed Chelsea's Champions League game against Salzburg to go ahead Wednesday, the visit of a large group of PSV fans traveling from the Netherlands was more challenging. Chelsea's home league game against Liverpool on Sunday was also postponed.

