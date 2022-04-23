Saturday, Apr 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Arsenal Keep Champions League Qualification Hopes Alive With Win Against Manchester United

Despite Cristiano Ronaldo making an emotional scoring return, Manchester United were beaten by Arsenal in the Premier League.

Arsenal Keep Champions League Qualification Hopes Alive With Win Against Manchester United
Arsenal's Nuno Tavares, centre, celebrates a goal against Manchester United. AP Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Apr 2022 7:29 pm

Erik ten Hag looks likely to be taking over a Manchester United team missing from the Champions League. (More Football News)

Despite Cristiano Ronaldo making an emotional scoring return, United was beaten 3-1 by Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday and dropped six points off its rival in the race for a top-four finish.

Granit Xhaka’s long-range, 70th-minute strike clinched victory for Arsenal in a wild game at Emirates Stadium that saw the home team lead 2-0 after 32 minutes — through goals by Nuno Tavares and Bukayo Saka — before withstanding a United fightback launched by Ronaldo’s 100th Premier League goal.

Related stories

Lewis Hamilton, Serena Williams Line Up To Bid To Buy English Premier League Club Chelsea

Manchester United Appoint Ajax Boss Erik Ten Hag As New Manager, Fifth In Nine Years

Liverpool Thrash Manchester United 4-0 In Premier League - In Pics

The Portugal superstar, who missed the 4-0 loss to Liverpool on Tuesday while grieving the death of his newborn son, raised his left arm and pointed to the sky after scoring in the 34th minute.

United was awarded a penalty in the 55th but Bruno Fernandes and struck the post after his trademark stuttering run-up.

To make matters worse for Fernandes, it was his miscontrol that gave Xhaka the opportunity to take aim and claim the crucial third goal for Arsenal, which climbed into fourth place above north London rival Tottenham.

As for sixth-place United, it has four games left of a miserable season that will end with no trophies — for the fifth straight year — and see Ten Hag take over from Ralf Rangnick, the second of two interim managers installed by the club since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was fired in November.

Ten Hag has a major job on his hands to rebuild United into the trophy-winning force of old — Rangnick said Friday that the team needed open heart surgery as opposed to cosmetic changes — and this was another worrying display, especially defensively after United’s mauling by Liverpool.

Club captain Harry Maguire was left out by Rangnick, because of a combination of the England defender’s poor recent form and the fact he received a bomb threat at his home during the week.

Saka went off injured midway through the second half but he had already done his damage by then. It was his curling shot that was palmed out by David De Gea straight to the feet of Tavares, who turned the ball home from close range in the third minute.

Then Saka scored a penalty for the second straight game — after doing so in the 4-2 win over Chelsea on Wednesday — after he was bundled over by Alex Telles.

Tags

Sports Football Arsenal Manchester United English Premier League UEFA Champions League Tottenham Hotspur Cristiano Ronaldo Bukayo Saka
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read