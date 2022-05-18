Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Archery World Cup Stage 2: Indian Compound Men’s Team Stun USA, South Korea To Enter Final

The Indian men’s compound trio of Abhishek Verma, Aman Saini and Rajat Chauhan will take on world No.4 France in the Archery World Cup Stage 2 final and are assured of a silver.

The Indian men's compound team in all smiles after reaching Archery World Cup Stage 2 final. Twitter (World Archery)

Updated: 18 May 2022 3:41 pm

The Indian men's compound archery team produced stunning performances to shock world No.1 USA and powerhouse South Korea in the quarterfinals and semifinals respectively, and assure themselves a silver medal at the Archery World Cup Stage 2 on Wednesday. (More Sports News)

Abhishek Verma, Aman Saini and Rajat Chauhan rose above expectations to shock USA 234-228 in the quarterfinals before getting the better of South Korea in the shoot-off to seal their place in the title clash, where they will take on world No.4 France.

Later, the women's compound team of Avneet Kaur, Muskan Kirar and Priya Gurjar suffered a two-point defeat against South Korea in the semifinals but managed to claim a bronze, defeating Turkey 232-231.

The biggest shocker came earlier in the day in the men's compound team event when the Indian trio of Abhishek, Aman and Rajat defeated USA in a one-sided quarterfinal.

Continuing their giant-killing run, the Indians then bounced back from a two-point deficit at the halfway mark to oust the Korean trio of Kim Jongho, Choi Yonghee and Yang Jaewon in a shoot-off 233-233 (29-26) to advance into the final.

Having started off with a one-point lead (59-58) in the semifinals, the Indians found the going tough and lost the next two ends to trail 174-176. In the fourth end, they edged out the Koreans 59-57 to level the scores at 233-233.

In the shoot-off, the top-seeded Koreans crumbled under pressure, shooting one in the outer red circle (7) as the Indians shot two Xs (closest to the centre) to confirm at least a silver. India had begun their campaign with a 235-229 win over Italy in the round of 16 in the men's compound section.

In the women's compound team event, the Indians, who got a bye into the quarterfinals, started off defeating Chinese Taipei 228-226. But in the semifinal, they lost to Korea 228-230.

