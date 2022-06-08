Wednesday, Jun 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Alexander Zverev Reveals Extent Of Damage On His Injured Leg

Alexander Zverev sustained the injury during his French Open semifinal against eventual champion Rafael Nadal.

Alexander Zverev Reveals Extent Of Damage On His Injured Leg
Alexander Zverev said he had the surgery in Germany. Screengrab: Instagram (alexzverev123)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Jun 2022 10:56 am

Alexander Zverev has undergone surgery to repair torn ligaments in his right ankle.

The third-ranked Zverev sustained the injury during his French Open semifinal against eventual champion Rafael Nadal.

"To return to competition as quickly as possible, to ensure all the ligaments heal properly, and to reclaim full stability in my ankle, surgery was the best choice,” Zverev said in an Instagram post.

Related stories

Rafael Nadal's Future Uncertain But Legacy Is Secure

Geneva Open 2022: Daniil Medvedev Loses To Richard Gasquet In Return From Injury

Italian Open 2022: Rafael Nadal Struggles With Foot Injury In Loss To Denis Shapovalov

Zverev said he had the surgery in Germany on Tuesday morning after receiving confirmation that “all three of the lateral ligaments in my right ankle were torn.”

The 25-year-old German player didn't specify a timetable for his return.

Zverev hurt himself while chasing after a shot late in the second set against Nadal last Friday, crumpling to the ground, grabbing his right ankle and wailing in agony.

He was taken off the court in a wheelchair, then returned on crutches to say he was retiring from the match.

Zverev was the runner-up at the 2020 U.S. Open and won a gold medal in singles at the Tokyo Olympics last year.

Tags

Sports Tennis Alexander Zverev French Open Rafael Nadal Roland Garros Sports Injury Grand Slam
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read