Friday, May 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

After Asian Games Postponement, Two Diamond League Track Meets In China Called Off

A substitute event has been added to to the calendar which will be held in Poland on August 6.

After Asian Games Postponement, Two Diamond League Track Meets In China Called Off
The two cancelled Diamond League track meets were slated to be held in Shanghai and Shenzhen. Twitter/@Diamond_League

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 May 2022 10:16 pm

Two Diamond League track meets scheduled to be held in China were canceled Friday because of coronavirus-related restrictions and a substitute event in Poland was added to the calendar. (More Sports News)

The mid-season meets in Shanghai and Shenzhen were called off “due to travel restrictions and strict quarantine requirements currently in place for entry into China,” organizers said in a statement.

Related stories

Daniil Medvedev To Return From Surgery At Geneva Open, Gets Wild-Card Entry

Asian Games 2022 In Hangzhou Postponed Due To COVID Scare, New Dates Soon

FIFA World Cup 2022: Three Million Ticket Requests For Final; 1.4 Million For England Vs United States Match

The league said it “looks forward to hosting events in China again from 2023 onwards.”

The substitute event will be held in Chorzow, Poland, on Aug. 6. The series concludes at the Diamond League final in Zurich on Sept. 7-8.

China has stuck to its strict “zero-COVID” approach that restricts travel, tests entire cities and sets up sprawling facilities to try to isolate every infected person.

Two meets in China were also canceled last year for similar reasons.

Tags

Sports IAAF Diamond League - Athletics Diamond League Poland China Shanghai COVID-19 Coronavirus
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read