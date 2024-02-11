South Africa captain Ronwen Williams did it again with two penalty saves in the shootout to beat Congo 6-5 on penalties for the Bafana Bafana to finish third at the Africa Cup of Nations. (More Football News)

Their match had ended 0-0 after normal time. No extra time was played.

Williams, who made four penalty saves in the quarterfinal win over Cape Verde, saved Chancel Mbemba's fifth penalty for Congo to keep his team in the match, then saved Meschack Elia's effort to win it.