Afghanistan Tour Of Sri Lanka 2024, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch SL Vs AFG Series On TV And Online

Rashid Khan-sans Afghanistan will be touring the Island Nation that includes a one-off Test match, three ODIs and as many T20Is. Here are the live streaming, squad, schedule and other details

Outlook Sports Desk
January 31, 2024

X/ACBofficials : Afghanistan will be playing a total of seven matches in Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka will host Afghanistan for one-off Test match, 3 ODIs and as many T20Is starting from February 2. The tour kicks-off with the one-off Test match that will see the Afghans play red-ball cricket as they eye a historic win against a full-Test cricket playing nation. (More Cricket News)

However, the visitors will be without their talismanic spinner Rashid Khan who is still nursing an injury and continues to recover from the back injury.

In his absence, Qais Ahmad was roped in the squad. ACB have also named Naveed Zadran and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Ishaq for the one-off Test against Sri Lanka.

The Test match will be played at the SSC from February 2.

Logo of Sri Lanka Cricket. ICC said it is now satisfied that SLC are no longer in breach of membership obligations. - File Photo
Test Squads:

Afghanistan Squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Rahmat Shah (VC), Ikram Alikhail (WK), Mohammad Ishaq (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Noor Ali Zadran, Abdul Malik, Baheer Shah, Nasir Jamal, Qais Ahmad, Zahir Khan, Zia Ur Rehman Akbar, Yamin Ahmadzai, Nijat Masoud, Mohammad Saleem Safi and Naveed Zadran.

Sri Lanka Squad: Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Kusal Mendis (vc), Dimuth Karunaratne, Nishan Madushka, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Ramesh Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Kamindu Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Udara, Chamika Gunasekara, Milan Rathnayake

Three players uncapped at the Test level make it to the squad: Lahiru Udara, Chamika Gunasekara, and Milan Rathnayake. Udara is a wicketkeeper-batter, whereas Gunasekara and Rathnayake are pacers.

Schedule

Here is the full schedule for the AFG tour of SL
Live Streaming Details

Where to watch Afghanistan tour of Sri Lanka series in India?

As of now, there has been no official confirmation regarding to the telecast of the series. However, you can live stream the SL vs AFG series on the Fan Code app and website

Afghanistan's last Test came in June 2023, when they lost to Bangladesh by a huge margin. This will be their eighth Test match.

