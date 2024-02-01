Sports

AFC Asian Cup 2023: Japan Beat Bahrain, Enter QFs

Japan maintained their pursuit of a record-extending fifth AFC Asian Cup title on Wednesday by advancing to the quarter-finals with a 3-1 win against Bahrain. The pre-tournament favourites have bounced back from a surprise 2-1 loss against Iraq in the group stage and will play either Iran or Syria in the next round. Goals from Ritsu Doan, Takefusa Kubo and Ayase Ueda secured Japan's place in the last eight, while Zion Suzuki's own goal was the only consolation for Bahrain. Japan went ahead in the 31st minute when Seiya Maikuma's long-range shot came back off the post and Doan converted on the rebound. Kubo doubled the lead four minutes into the second half when he spun and finished from close range.