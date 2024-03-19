Zomato Launches 'Pure Veg Mode', 'Pure Veg Fleet' Amidst Controversy

The Zomato food delivery company on Tuesday launched their 'Pure Veg Mode' and 'Pure Veg Fleet' for customers who are completely vegetarian. This announcement drew flak on social media as people pointed out the history of communal conflict in the country based on dietary preferences.
Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal reportedly said, "India has the largest percentage of vegetarians in the world, and one of the most important feedback we’ve gotten from them is that they are very particular about how their food is cooked, and how their food is handled."
The launch was based on the feedback received from the vegetarian customers across the country, said Goyal.
Goyal explaining the launch said, "To solve for their dietary preferences, we are today, launching a “Pure Veg Mode" along with a “Pure Veg Fleet” on Zomato, for customers who have a 100 per cent vegetarian dietary preference."
The pure vegetarian restaurants will include a collection of establishments that exclusively prepare and offer meals without any meat or seafood.
In a post on X, Goyal mentioned, "Pure Veg Mode will consist of a curation of restaurants that serve only pure vegetarian food, and will exclude all restaurants which serve any non-veg food item."
Goyal, on the other hand, mentioned that the recently introduced service does not show bias towards any particular religious or political beliefs.
"Please note that this Pure Veg Mode, or the Pure Veg Fleet doesn’t serve or alienate any religious, or political preference," he said.
The founder of Zomato also revealed plans to introduce additional fleets in the future to cater to the specific requirements of their customers.
"In the future, we plan to add more specialised fleets for special customer needs. For example, there's a special cake delivery fleet coming up with hydraulic balancers which prevent your cake from getting smudged during delivery," said Goyal.
He disclosed that the dedicated fleet for delivering cakes will become operational within the coming weeks.