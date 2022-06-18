Saturday, Jun 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Zinc Futures Rise On Spot Demand

The prices of Zinc rose by 50 paise on Friday.

Zinc Futures Rise On Spot Demand

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Jun 2022 5:51 pm

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) Zinc prices on Friday increased by 50 paise to Rs 316.55 per kilogram in the futures trade, tracking a firm trend in physical markets amid a pick-up in spot demand.


On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for June delivery traded higher by 50 paise or 0.16 per cent at Rs 316.55 per kg with a business turnover of 1,239 lots.


Marketmen said widening of positions by participants, following a pick-up in demand from consuming industries kept zinc prices higher in the futures trade.

Tags

National Industry Multi Commodity Exchange Spot Exchange Rise By 50 Paise Participants Consuming Industries June Delivery Zinc Prices
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Is There A Petrol, Diesel shortage in India? 

Is There A Petrol, Diesel shortage in India? 

India’s Goa, Goa’s Portugal: Bonds Of History As Strong As Before

India’s Goa, Goa’s Portugal: Bonds Of History As Strong As Before