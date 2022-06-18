Zinc Futures Rise On Spot Demand

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) Zinc prices on Friday increased by 50 paise to Rs 316.55 per kilogram in the futures trade, tracking a firm trend in physical markets amid a pick-up in spot demand.



On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for June delivery traded higher by 50 paise or 0.16 per cent at Rs 316.55 per kg with a business turnover of 1,239 lots.



Marketmen said widening of positions by participants, following a pick-up in demand from consuming industries kept zinc prices higher in the futures trade.