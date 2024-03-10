National

Youth Held For Raping Teen, Sending Video Of Sexual Assault To Her Father In Nagpur

Accused Prajyot Harihar Baondole, a resident of Shanti Nagar area, was in a relationship with the teenager for a few months but it strained later, according to the police.

P
PTI
March 10, 2024
March 10, 2024
       
Youth Held For Raping Teen, Sending Video Of Sexual Assault To Her Father In Nagpur
info_icon

A 20-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl and sending a video clip of the sexual assault to her father in Nagpur, an official said on Sunday.

Accused Prajyot Harihar Baondole, a resident of Shanti Nagar area, was in a relationship with the teenager for a few months but it strained later, according to the police. 

Promising to "marry" her, he recently got intimate with the minor and filmed the act. The accused, a B.Com student, then forwarded the clip to her father through WhatsApp, the official said. 

On a complaint by the girl’s father, the police on Saturday arrested Baondole for rape under the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act besides pressing charges under the IT Act, he added.

Tags

Sexual Assault

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement