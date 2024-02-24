Yogi Adityanath's Convoy Vehicle Overturns In Lucknow, Nine Injured In Collision

A vehicle leading Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's convoy overturned on Saturday, in Lucknow, causing nine injuries. The Chief Minister was unharmed from the incident, which occurred when the anti-demo vehicle collided with an animal's carcass on the road. The collision resulted in the vehicle flipping over, leading to injuries, including five police personnel, as reported by India Today
Quick response teams promptly arrived at the scene, and the injured were swiftly taken to the civil hospital for medical care. Director General of Police Prashant Kumar, Commissioner of Police Lucknow SB Shirodkar, and Additional Chief Secretary Home Sanjay Prasad visited the hospital to oversee the situation.
Former Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav took the opportunity to comment on the incident, suggesting that Yogi Adityanath's convoy became a victim due to the government's negligence in addressing the issue of stray animals. In a tweet, Yadav expressed his concern, stating, "Due to not taking the issue of stray animals seriously, today the convoy of the Chief Minister himself became a victim of an accident, and several people were injured. It is both sad and alarming."
He emphasised the need for genuine action, stating, "When it comes to one's own life, it becomes apparent that lying for the sake of the common people's issues can prove costly for personal life."
"The BJP should take a lesson from this incident that where there is a question of life, 'jumlas' (empty promises) should not be made," he wrote.