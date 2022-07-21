Thursday, Jul 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Worried Turbulence In Sri Lanka May Continue: P Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram had attended an all-party meeting called by the government on the Sri Lankan crisis on Tuesday.

undefined
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Jul 2022 7:50 am

With Ranil Wickremesinghe elected as Sri Lanka's President, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday expressed worry that the turbulence in the island nation may continue and the economic crisis worsen.

Veteran politician Wickremesinghe was on Wednesday elected as Sri Lanka's president by lawmakers, in a rare move that could provide continuity for crucial discussions with the International Monetary Fund for a bailout deal for the cash-strapped nation.

However, the development angered anti-government protesters who renewed their demand for his resignation.

Related stories

P Chidambaram Suggests Parliaments Hasn't Banned Any Words, Only Trying To Expand Limited Vocabulary

Unemployment Situation Extreme: Chidambaram On IAF Receiving 7.5 Lakh Applications Under Agnipath

"Mr. Ranil Wickremesinghe was as unpopular as the Rajapaksas. The protest movement was directed against him too. I am afraid his election as President of Sri Lanka will not end the protests nor usher in unity and peace," Chidambaram said.

"I am worried that the turbulence in Sri Lanka may continue and the economic crisis worsen," he said.

Chidambaram had attended an all-party meeting called by the government on the Sri Lankan crisis on Tuesday.

The government had told the all-party meeting that India is naturally worried over the Sri Lankan crisis and there are "very strong" lessons of fiscal prudence, responsible governance and not having "a culture of freebies" to be drawn from it.

(with inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Congress Leader P Chidambaram Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe Sri Lankan Government Worst Economic Crisis Sri Lanka Crisis Emergency In Sri Lanka Economic Crisis Sri Lanka India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Live Streaming Of Ireland Vs New Zealand, 2nd T20: Watch IRE Vs NZ Cricket Match Live

Live Streaming Of Ireland Vs New Zealand, 2nd T20: Watch IRE Vs NZ Cricket Match Live

Aizen Power Reviews (Scam Or Legit) - Does Aizen Power Works? Safe Ingredients?

Aizen Power Reviews (Scam Or Legit) - Does Aizen Power Works? Safe Ingredients?