Worried Turbulence In Sri Lanka May Continue: P Chidambaram

With Ranil Wickremesinghe elected as Sri Lanka's President, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday expressed worry that the turbulence in the island nation may continue and the economic crisis worsen.

Veteran politician Wickremesinghe was on Wednesday elected as Sri Lanka's president by lawmakers, in a rare move that could provide continuity for crucial discussions with the International Monetary Fund for a bailout deal for the cash-strapped nation.

However, the development angered anti-government protesters who renewed their demand for his resignation.

"Mr. Ranil Wickremesinghe was as unpopular as the Rajapaksas. The protest movement was directed against him too. I am afraid his election as President of Sri Lanka will not end the protests nor usher in unity and peace," Chidambaram said.

"I am worried that the turbulence in Sri Lanka may continue and the economic crisis worsen," he said.

Chidambaram had attended an all-party meeting called by the government on the Sri Lankan crisis on Tuesday.

The government had told the all-party meeting that India is naturally worried over the Sri Lankan crisis and there are "very strong" lessons of fiscal prudence, responsible governance and not having "a culture of freebies" to be drawn from it.

(with inputs from PTI)