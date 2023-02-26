Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

World Sees India As Bright Spot But Congress Leaders Claim Country Has Been Ruined: BJP

Home National

World Sees India As Bright Spot But Congress Leaders Claim Country Has Been Ruined: BJP

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra also took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Feb 2023 3:30 pm

Leader after leader at the Congress plenary session claimed that India has been ruined even though the world projected the country as a bright spot, the BJP said on Sunday targeting the opposition party.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra also took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi.

Referring to his remark at the Congress meet about instilling love for tricolour in the youth of Kashmir, Patra said Gandhi acknowledged what the Narendra Modi government has achieved in Jammu and Kashmir.

Related stories

'Adani And Modi Are One': Rahul Gandhi Slams Centre During Plenary Session

Cong Leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi Arrive In Raipur To Attend Party's Three-Day Plenary Session

If Opposition Forms Govt In 2024, Rahul Gandhi Should Be PM: Ex-Union Minister Shakeel Ahmad

The 85th plenary session of the Congress is being held in Nava Raipur in Chhattisgarh.

The BJP spokesperson also targeted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the questioning of its leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by the CBI in the excise policy case.

"AAP leaders cannot hide their corruption through event management," he said.

Sisodia arrived at the heavily-barricaded CBI office for questioning, after paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the Raj Ghat.

Patra also said the level of language used against Prime Minister Narendra Modi by AAP leaders was "abysmally low". "This is despicable," he added.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Indian National Congress Senior Congress Leader Politics Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) 85th Plenary Session Political Criticism Rahul Gandhi New Delhi
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Three Years Of Delhi Violence: Memory And Erasure

Three Years Of Delhi Violence: Memory And Erasure

'Baazigar' Divine Gives Tadka Of 'Mirchi' At Vh1 Supersonic

'Baazigar' Divine Gives Tadka Of 'Mirchi' At Vh1 Supersonic