'World Santoor Day' to Celebrate Pandit Bhajan Sopori’s Legacy

The third edition of World Santoor Day, celebrating the legacy of santoor maestro Pandit Bhajan Sopori, will be held on June 22 at the Chinmaya Mission Auditorium here.
The annual event, organised by the Sopori Academy of Music and Performing Arts (SaMaPa), seeks to honour the rich heritage of the santoor and promote its continued relevance among newer generations of musicians.
The day, which marks the birth anniversary of Sopori, was declared the 'World Santoor Day' in 2024 by leading cultural figures, including A R Rahman, Anup Jalota, Kailash Kher, Pt. Vishwa Mohan Bhatt and Ustad Rafiuddin Sabri.
Speaking about the event, santoor player Pandit Abhay Rustum Sopori said 'World Santoor Day' pays tribute to an instrument that represents India’s rich musical heritage and cultural traditions.
"It is indeed a highly significant day for me as it is observed on the birthday of my father and guru, Pandit Bhajan Sopori ji, who dedicated his entire life to enhancing the sanctity of the Santoor, continuing the tradition of Sufiana of Kashmir and ensuring that classical music becomes relevant and accessible for people across the globe.
"His aim was much more than performance; he wanted people to understand the importance of values, conversation and human connection through music," Sopori added.
The upcoming edition will feature performances by young santoor artiste Divyansh Srivastava, accompanied by Khurram Ali Niazi on tabla and Varun Rajasekharan on ghatam.
Senior musician Pandit Sandip Chatterjee will perform with Pandit Durjay Bhaumik on tabla, while Pandit Abhay Rustum Sopori will present a recital accompanied by Ustad Akram Khan on tabla and Pandit Vishwambhar Nath Mishra on pakhawaj.
According to the organisers, in addition to the Delhi celebrations, associated sessions of 'World Santoor Day' will also be held in Argentina, China, the United States of America and Germany, as well as in other parts of India, including Odisha.
Widely acclaimed as the 'Saint of Santoor', the late Pandit Bhajan Sopori is also credited with developing the Sopori Baaj, a distinctive and formalised style of playing the classical santoor.