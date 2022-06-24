Friday, Jun 24, 2022
Women Lack opportunities to grow: Vasundhara Raje

Women have equal status in society but even today our sisters do not get as many opportunities to progress as they should. In these circumstances, no one else, we sisters will make a difference.

Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje PTI File Photo

Updated: 24 Jun 2022 5:08 pm

Women even today are not getting enough opportunities to grow despite having equal status in society, former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje said on Friday. Raje was addressing a function organised on the 57th Memorial Day of Prajapita Brahmakumari Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya's first chief administrator Jagdamba Saraswati.  

"Even today, the difficulties faced by women for taking a lead while at work are not hidden from anyone. Be it any field, women have to go through difficult times," Raje said. "Women have equal status in society but even today our sisters do not get as many opportunities to progress as they should. In these circumstances, no one else, we sisters will make a difference. There is just a need for sisters to raise their voice," she said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

