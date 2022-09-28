Women Have Proven To Be Successful Entrepreneurs: UP Governor

The 21st century women have not only established their role in attaining economic empowerment, but have also transformed the nature of agents creating future organisations, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel said here on Wednesday.

In recent years, women have made unprecedented progress in every sphere of life. Overcoming the constraints of social ethics, they have proven themselves as successful entrepreneurs and working professionals both at home and at their workplaces, she said.

Addressing a seminar on 'Best Practices of Avinashilingam NACC Institute Assessment Fostering Criteria' organised by Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science and Higher Education for Women (Deemed University) here, the Governor said that the overall development of any nation is evaluated on the basis of the contribution of its education system, its education model as well as its teachers and students.

The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) evaluation guarantees quality of education. Just as the Constitution represents the spirit and emotion of the country, the NAAC evaluation is necessary to improve the quality of the education system, she said.

NAAC being an important effort to know the model of quality education, all educational institutions should try to get NAAC done instead of wasting time over thinking about their lack of resources. This will improve the quality of education, the Governor said.

The National Education Policy-2020 is an opportunity to set new dimensions for Indian Universities. Higher educational institutions have been given the liberty to redefine their role in building a New India. By making the right use of freedom, the glorious history of Indian education can be revived and India can be established as a 'Vishwaguru', she said.

(With PTI inputs)