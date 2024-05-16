National

Woman Raped By Property Dealer In Delhi

In her complaint, the woman alleged that she wanted to buy a flat and came in contact with Rahul.

Woman raped by property dealer in South Delhi
A 36-year-old woman was allegedly raped and blackmailed by a property dealer in south Delhi's Mehrauli area, police said.

A case under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code was registered on Tuesday following a complaint by the woman, a resident of Mehrauli. The 38-year-old accused identified as Rahul has been arrested, police said.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that she wanted to buy a flat and came in contact with Rahul. They had been friends for the last one and a half years.

"She said Rahul raped her on several occasions," said a senior police officer said.

