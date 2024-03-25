National

Woman From Sierra Leone Held At Mumbai Airport With Cocaine Worth Rs 19.79 Cr

The woman, who had come here from Nairobi in Kenya, was taken into custody on Sunday on a tip off, official said.

PTI
Woman from Sierra Leone arrested in Mumbai
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested a woman from Sierra Leone at Mumbai international airport with 1,979 grams of cocaine worth Rs 19.79 crore, an official said on Monday.

The woman, who had come here from Nairobi in Kenya, was taken into custody on Sunday on a tip off, he said.

"We found the items she was carrying, like shoes, moisturiser bottle, shampoo bottle etc, were heavy and rigid. When we checked them, we found white powder concealed in these items," the official said.

When the powder was tested using a field kit with the apprehending team, it was found to be cocaine, he said.

"We seized 1,979 grams of cocaine worth Rs 19.79 crore in the illicit market. She was placed under arrest and has been remanded in judicial custody. Further probe into the smuggling network is underway," the official informed.

