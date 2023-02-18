Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
Why EC Was In Hurry To Decide Sena Case, Asks Ajit Pawar

National

Why EC Was In Hurry To Decide Sena Case, Asks Ajit Pawar

"It is an unexpected ruling. It is difficult to understand why so much haste was shown (by the EC ) when the Supreme Court today morning said it would give decision (in a related matter) after hearing arguments from both the sides from February 21," Pawar said.

Ajit Pawar
Ajit Pawar termed EC's decision to recognize the Eknath Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena as "unexpected" PTI

Updated: 18 Feb 2023 8:14 am

Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Friday termed the Election Commission's decision to recognize the Eknath Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena as "unexpected" and asked why the poll panel was in a hurry to give the ruling. 

Ordinary Shiv Sena workers will stand by Uddhav Thackeray, he added. 

"It is an unexpected ruling. It is difficult to understand why so much haste was shown (by the EC ) when the Supreme Court today morning said it would give decision (in a related matter) after hearing arguments from both the sides from February 21," Pawar said.

"Everyone knows who founded the Shiv Sena. Who was Hindu-hriday Samrat? Who was the Shiv Sena chief? Who was leading the Sena after Balasaheb's death? So the common Shiv Sainik and voters who believe in the Shiv Sena will retain respect toward Uddhav ji and will prove that their Shiv Sena is the real Shiv Sena in the elections," he said.

