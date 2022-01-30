Sunday, Jan 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Who Picked Gandhi's Pocket At Golden Temple, Asks Harsimrat; Cong Says Do Not Spread False News

Hitting back at Harsimrat Kaur, Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala retweeted her post and said that spreading such false news is sacrilegious when nothing like that has happened.

Who Picked Gandhi's Pocket At Golden Temple, Asks Harsimrat; Cong Says Do Not Spread False News
Harsimrat Kaur Badal: Former Union Minister and SAD MP - PTI Photo/Atul Yadav

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Jan 2022 11:36 am

"Who picked Rahul Gandhi's pocket at Sri Harmandir Sahib," former Union Minister and SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal asked on Saturday, prompting the  Congress to hit back, asking her not to spread false news. Gandhi, who was on a day's visit to Punjab on Wednesday, had also visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar, where several party candidates fighting the February 20 assembly polls, paid obeisance. Gandhi, later that evening, also visited Jalandhar where he addressed a virtual rally.

The Congress leader was, among others, accompanied by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Deputy CMs Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and O P Soni, and state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu while visiting the Sikh shrine. "Who picked @ Rahul Gandhi's pocket at Sri Harmandir Sahib? @CharanjitChanni? @sherryontopp? (Navjot Sidhu) or @Sukhjinder_INC (Dy CM Randhawa)? These were the only three people allowed by Z-security to get near him. Or is it just one more attempt to bring bad name to our holiest shrine, after the 'be-adbi' (sacrilege) incidents," asked Harsimrat Kaur.

She, however, did not give any other details about the alleged incident. Hitting back at Harsimrat Kaur, Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala retweeted her post and said that spreading such false news is sacrilegious when nothing like that has happened.

Related stories

Only BJP-Led Double-Engine Govt Can Restore Punjab's Glory: Meenakshi Lekhi

Punjab Election 2022: Navjot Singh Sidhu Files Nomination From Amritsar East

Punjab Polls: AAP's CM Face Bhagwant Mann Files Nomination From Dhuri

Surjewala, in a tweet in Hindi, said political differences apart, she must show responsibility and maturity. Surjewala also took a jibe at her, saying that being part of the Narendra Modi cabinet and giving approval to the farm ordinances was like cutting the pockets of hard-working farmers. Harsimrat Kaur was the Union minister of Food Processing Industries before she resigned in September, 2020 over the contentious farms laws.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National Punjab Golden Temple Rahul Gandhi Congress Punjab Congress BJP Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Punjab Assembly Elections 2022
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

CBI Changes Team Probing Death Of Dhanbad Judge

CBI Changes Team Probing Death Of Dhanbad Judge

Assam To Amend Village Defence Organisation Act To Make It More Professional: Himanta

Amar Jawan Jyoti Memorial To Come Up In Raipur, Says Chhattisgarh CM

Assam Logs 2,294 New COVID Cases, 22 Deaths

Gujarat Awaits Surprise Result, Not UP: Akhilesh Yadav

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Tri-services bands perform during the Beating Retreat ceremony, at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi.

Beating Retreat Ceremony In Delhi Leaves Viewers Mesmerised

Ash Barty of Australia holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after defeating Danielle Collins of the U.S in the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia

Australian Open 2022, Day 13: Aussie Joy As Ash Barty, Thanasi Kokkinakis-Nick Kyrgios Pair Win Titles

Phil Collins was seen in the 1991 film 'Hook', the classic Peter Pan action adventure where he played the role of Inspector Good.

Happy Birthday Phil Collins: Acting Appearances Of The Musician

AISA, AISF and NSUI activists during Bihar bandh protest over alleged erroneous results of Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC) exam, in Patna.

Bihar Bandh: Protests Over Incorrect Railway Exam Results

NCC cadets perform during the Prime Minister's NCC rally, at Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi.

NCC Cadets Perform During Prime Minister's NCC Rally In Delhi