Saturday, Jun 25, 2022
Whatever Going On In Maharashtra Not Good, Horse-Trading Happening There: Ashok Gehlot

Ashok Gehlot said the ongoing political development in Maharashtra is a bad sign for democracy. His statement came as the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra battles to survive a rebellion by Shiv Sena MLAs led by state minister Eknath Shinde.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot PTI

Updated: 25 Jun 2022 7:19 pm

The BJP is indulging in horse-trading in Maharashtra as it did in Madhya Pradesh and in Rajasthan, Congress leader and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Saturday alleged. He said the ongoing political development in Maharashtra is a bad sign for democracy. His statement came as the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra battles to survive a rebellion by Shiv Sena MLAs led by state minister Eknath Shinde.

"What happens in Maharashtra, only time will tell. But this is not a good tradition. In my view, horse-trading is happening there too," he he told reporters in Sikar. He alleged the BJP did horse-trading first in Madhya Pradesh, then in Rajasthan and now in Maharashtra. "It is a bad sign for the country, for democracy. People should understand these things." 

Targeting the Centre, Gehlot alleged the Union government was misusing the Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax and CBI "which is a matter of great concern". Everyone is nervous and not speaking out, he said. "And the politics that is being done about Hindu-Muslim is also dangerous because if there is violence, there will be no development," he said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

